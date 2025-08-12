HomeCulture"Baby-faced" 20-year-old Toronto jockey is competing for the $1 million King's Plate
Toronto On September 10, 2023 Woodbine Racetrack Thoroughbred Jockey Pietro Moran Woodbine/ Michael Burns Photo
Thoroughbred Jockey Pietro Moran. Courtesy Woodbine/ Michael Burns Photo
Culture

“Baby-faced” 20-year-old Toronto jockey is competing for the $1 million King’s Plate

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

For 20-year-old Woodbine apprentice jockey Pietro Moran, racing has always run in the family. Son of fellow Woodbine rider David Moran and former jockey Maria Moran, he says he can’t even remember his first time on a horse: “My parents probably had me on a horse before I could walk.” 

Growing up watching his dad race, Moran says he always knew he wanted to follow in his footsteps. His version of “relaxing” was a little different than most kids. “I was always looking at entries, results, replays; watching videos of horse racing.” 

His early entry into the sport, and pretty incredible record since then, has earned him a unique nickname from a Woodbine racing analyst: the “baby-faced bandit.”

Toronto,ON Woodbine Racetrack June 1 2024 Jockey Pietro Moran captures 1st lifetime stakes win aboard Fashionably Fab for owner Terra Racing Stable and trainer Kevin Attard in the world $135,000 dollar Belle Mahone Stakes at Woodbine Woodbine/ Michael Burns Photo
Jockey Pietro Moran captures first lifetime stakes win aboard Fashionably Fab for owner Terra Racing Stable and trainer Kevin Attard in the world $135,000 dollar Belle Mahone Stakes at Woodbine. Courtesy Woodbine/ Michael Burns Photo

His first official race took place when he was just 18, in September 2023 — and by June 2024, he had scored his first stakes race aboard Fashionably Fab (trained by the award-winning Kevin Attard). He also became the first rider to win $1 million in earnings at Toronto Woodbine Racetrack this year — less than a year after his back was broken and ribs fractured, narrowly missing his spinal cord, in a race.

Pietro also gets to regularly experience something on the track that not many people can claim: racing against his father. 

Toronto ON May 24, 2024 Woodbine Racetrack Race #8,Jockey's (Father L) David Moran #5,Race for Pinks, (blue silks), and son Pietro Moran (#2 King Alfredo, White silks green black) break from starting gate for the 1st time riding against each other at Woodbine Racetrack Woodbine/Michael Burns Photo
David Moran (#5) and son Pietro Moran (#2) break from starting gate, for the first time riding against each other at Woodbine Racetrack. Courtesy Woodbine/Michael Burns Photo

“He beats me, I beat him. It’s all a lot of fun,” he says. “We definitely don’t take it for granted, and we root for each other all the time.” 

Toronto ON May 24, 2024 Woodbine Racetrack Race #8,Jockey's (Father L) David Moran #5,Race for Pinks, (blue silks), and son Pietro Moran (#2 King Alfredo, White silks green black) break from starting gate for the 1st time riding against each other at Woodbine Racetrack Woodbine/Michael Burns Photo
L–R: David Moran and Pietro Moran. Courtesy Woodbine/Michael Burns Photo

One such father-son competition was last year’s King’s Plate, which saw Pietro finishing in fourth place. His plan for this year (the annual King’s Plate takes place on Saturday, Aug. 16)? 

“Well, I’m hoping to win,” he says.

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO