Oh baby, Justin Bieber is back as Canadian pop star surprises fans with new album ‘Swag’

Started from small town Stratford, Ont. now he’s here, Justin Bieber has released a new album titled Swag, catching fans by surprise early Friday morning.

The 31-year-old Canadian pop star had been teasing music for months through cryptic social media posts and behind-the-scenes studio photos. On Thursday, mysterious SWAG billboards started popping up in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and even Reykjavik, Iceland — hinting that something big was coming.

A billboard has been spotted featuring Justin Bieber and the word ‘SWAG.’ pic.twitter.com/4RknknU1w1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2025

Now it’s official: Swag is Bieber’s seventh studio album and his first major project since 2021’s Justice and Freedom. The album features 21 songs, with guest appearances from a range of artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and comedian Druski.

Billboard magazine has already ranked each track on the new album.

The album touches on themes like love, fatherhood, online fame, and the struggles of celebrity life. Fans have already started flooding social media with reactions, calling it one of Bieber’s boldest releases yet.