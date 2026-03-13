Jennifer Aniston’s hit workout class is popping up in Toronto for two days only

The workout Jennifer Aniston swears by is making its way to the city this month. Toronto has a bunch of workout spots to hit — from pilates to HIIT to boxing, there’s never a dull moment in the fitness sphere. But an exclusive pop-up by Pvolve is bringing a totally new exercise method to the city, and it’s a must-visit if you’re in the market for something new (and celebrity-endorsed).

Pvolve Toronto Pop-up: The Move + Recover Experience features a clinically-backed method that allows for a low-impact workout, most frequently endorsed by Jennifer Aniston.

As per the Pvolve website, the routine is a “game changer” according to Aniston and is a workout method that is supposed to build stronger bodies for life.

Aniston, who’s known for her wellness and fitness regimes, told Women’s Health that she’s “seen more transformation in my body from Pvolve workouts than I have with anything else.”

Your ticket to the pop up will include one class, a recovery moment and a gift bag valued at over $350, with classes led by Toronto pilates and fitness instructor Leora Kirshenblatt.

Ticket-holders will start with the Signature Sculpt Class, which essentially features a low-impact, high performance strengthening of the joints. Afterwards, you’ll be able to enter the Recovery Zone, where you’ll experience everything from reset treatments to food and beverages from Nutbar and Organic Bytes.

To end the session off right, Pvolve is handing out gift bags that’ll include merchandise from places like Blume, Nudestix, Organika and so much more.

Everyone loves a good pop-up in Toronto, and this one is selling out fast, so make sure to reserve a spot.

Tickets are sold online and are going for $73.71 and are available to book for people ages 15 and over.

The Pvolve Toronto pop-up takes place at The Oval in Yorkville on March 28 and April 11.