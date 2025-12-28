January’s Biggest Shows: Drama, divas, drums, and, OMG, the return of Hilary Duff

The biggest and best concerts, events and shows this month, from Halsey and Blue Rodeo to an explosive drama and the return of a millennial icon.

Halsey

Grammy-nominated artist Halsey brings her Back to Badlands Tour to History on Jan. 9, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album Badlands, which sold three million units, with an unforgettable night of pop hits and fan-favourite classics.

Blue Rodeo

Legendary Toronto band Blue Rodeo, with such hits as “Try” and “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” marks 40 years of music with two electrifying shows at Massey Hall on Jan. 23 and 24, as part of their Lost Together 40th Anniversary Tour, celebrating one of the band’s most iconic recordings.

Drum Tao

Experience the electrifying energy of Japan’s renowned drumming ensemble Drum Tao, at Roy Thomson Hall on Jan. 16, as they showcase a new show, The Best, blending traditional taiko drumming with modern theatrical flair and breathtaking synchronized performances.

Witch

Experience the Toronto premiere of Jen Silverman’s critically acclaimed play Witch, presented by Soulpepper, at Yonge Centre for the Performing Arts, running from Jan. 29 to March 1. The play is described as a darkly funny, subversive tale of power, survival and a woman who refuses to be bought.

A Doll’s House

Toronto’s brilliant actor Hailey Gillis stars in Amy Herzog’s six-time Tony-nominated adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s explosive and emotionally charged drama A Doll’s House, directed by Brendan Healy. It runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1 at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

Hilary Duff

Beloved performer Hilary Duff makes her live performance comeback with an intimate, all-ages concert at History on Jan. 24, as part of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini-tour, celebrating her first new music in a decade and revisiting the hits that made her a teen idol of the early 2000s.

Pu Songling: Strange Tales

Pu Songling: Strange Tales brings the legendary Chinese writer’s supernatural classics to life in a bold world premiere adaptation from Theatre Smith-Gilmour, presented with Crow’s Theatre from Jan. 13 to Feb.1.

Cate Le Bon

Innovative art-pop and folk artist Cate Le Bon brings her unique and bold sound to the Concert Hall on Jan. 20, performing songs from her acclaimed albums — including her latest, Michelangelo Dying.

Raphael Weinroth-Browne

Cellist and creative artist Raphael Weinroth-Browne celebrates the release of his new album, Lifeblood, with a live performance on Jan. 16 at St. Anne’s Lower Hall, joined by the electrifying Medusa Quartet.

Melanie Doane

Juno Award–winning singer-songwriter Melanie Doane returns to Hugh’s Room on Jan. 10 for her annual benefit concert in support of the Doane Music School, performing fan favourites with her band while celebrating music education advocacy.

Nico Carney

Brooklyn-based comic Nico Carney, fresh off his 2024 Late Night with Seth Meyers debut and recent film roles, brings his incisive and endearing standup to Comedy Bar Danforth for two nights only on Jan. 2 and 3.

Mischief

Tarragon Theatre presents the world premiere of Mischief, running Jan. 15 to Feb. 8, a witty new play by acclaimed Mi’kmaw writer Lisa Nasson that follows Brooke, a young woman on the Rez whose life unravels when a visitor claims to have known her mother.