Is Drake planning a CN Tower concert to release new Iceman album?

Toronto’s own Drake, fresh from a series of local activations, is continuing to build hype for his new album ICEMAN, which is expected to be released on May 15.

Last night, the CN Tower lit up blue and according to social media reports projected giant ice blocks, leading commenters to believe it’s part of Drake’s album promotion.

Fans have been sharing photos and videos online, and there were reports that Bremner Boulevard near the tower was temporarily closed Thursday morning while filming or preparations took place.

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Drake has been teasing the album for weeks with a few publicity stunts around the city. In April, he filmed scenes near Downsview Park involving explosions, which had the city in a tizzy, and later placed giant ice blocks in a downtown lot. The city eventually shut that display down over safety concerns after fans started attacking the ice to get a piece of history and uncover the release date of the album hidden inside.

So far, Drake hasn’t officially revealed the album cover or tracklist for ICEMAN, though rumours and leaks continue to circulate online.

Early Thursday morning, Drake also posted a mysterious graphic on social media with the words “May 14 945,” leading fans to speculate that something big was happening happen at 9:45 a.m. or p.m.

So far, nothing but a message directing fans to YouTube has happened, which means it might be this evening.

With the album arriving soon, excitement is growing across Toronto as fans wait to see what Drake does next. But, chances are, paying attention to Drake’s YouTube channel tonight would be a good move for fans.