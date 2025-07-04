Iron & Wine, Waxahatchee headline incredible music festival lineup this weekend

One of Ontario’s most popular music festivals is about to light up the shores of Lake Couchiching starting today. The Mariposa Folk Festival returns this weekend, July 4–6, to Tudhope Park in Orillia, for a milestone event marking its 65th anniversary. Steeped in musical history that extends back to Toronto and shaped by generations of folk legends such as Gordon Lightfoot and Bruce Cockburn, Mariposa is a cultural institution. And, this year’s event, looks to have one of the best lineups in recent memory.

The 2025 edition of Mariposa welcomes some of the most compelling acts in folk, roots, and beyond. The Sheepdogs, Iron & Wine, and Waxahatchee headline a bill that includes returning festival favourites such as Ron Sexsmith, Jane Siberry, Basia Bulat, Hayden, and Bob Snider—a who’s who of Canadian songwriting royalty.

There are also a slew of breakthrough performers like Rock Plaza Central, Bess Atwell, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, and The Red River Ramblers. These newcomers bring diverse influences—from Indigenous storytelling to alternative country—and demonstrate how Mariposa is committed to shining a light on real roots music.

A big showstopper on Sunday night sees a one-time ensemble take the stage featuring Canadian folk legends Serena Ryder, Martha Wainwright, Julian Taylor, and special guests performing a retrospective of Mariposa memories and music.

Spanning 11 stages and three full days, Mariposa Folk Festival isn’t just about who’s on the main stage, some of the best moments will happen on smaller stages during the day when artists join forces and share stories and songs in more intimate settings.

Families will find plenty of activities at the Folk Play Zone, while foodies can wander a culinary circuit of top-notch vendors. There’s also an Artisans’ Village showcasing handmade crafts, a Community Village dedicated to local causes, and an array of workshops, storytelling sessions, and dance presentations.

There are still tickets available, so check it out.