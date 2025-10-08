Inside Toronto’s Most Haunted Experience: 10 Years of Jaymes White’s Séances

For a decade, Toronto mentalist Jaymes White has been giving the city goosebumps with his immersive séances in some of its most historic and, reportedly, haunted spaces. What began as a one-off experiment has turned into a Halloween-season staple in the city — a theatrical and real experience that blends history, mystery, and a touch of the supernatural.

Now celebrating 10 years of Toronto séances, White is marking the milestone by returning to the site that first made his name — the George Brown Mansion on Beverley Street. We caught up with him to talk about his eerie career, the phenomena he can’t explain, and what might come next.

Ten years in — that’s a huge milestone. What does it mean to you to have your séance series last this long?

It’s kind of crazy. When I first started, I didn’t expect it to blow up or become anything. I thought it would be a one-time thing. That first year, everything sold out so fast — we even had a 900-person waiting list — and I thought, “Maybe I have something here.” Then we had a pandemic, and I did an online séance to survive. Somehow, through all that, we made it to ten years and 25,000 attendees. As an independent artist doing it without grants, that feels really special.

This year you’re returning to the George Brown Mansion. Why go back now?

This is the first time we’ve ever gone back to a location. Eight years ago, we did a séance there — it’s one of the most haunted places we’ve worked in. We caught the most unexplained footage we’ve ever had; cameras captured some wild stuff. It was also a fan favourite and kind of where I made my name. Before that, people didn’t really know me in Toronto. The Beverley Street séance made the experience a household thing, so I have a special connection with it.

What’s the scariest or most unexplained thing that’s ever happened there?

One night, three chairs went flying — and we actually caught it on camera. Audience members were sitting down, and suddenly, boom, the chairs flew. We released the footage eight years ago, and I still can’t explain it.

Do you ever get scared yourself during a séance?

I’m usually too focused on the audience to be scared. My job is to make sure everyone’s okay. We’ve dealt with people fainting, shaking, even what some would call possessions. So I’m constantly watching the participants more than what’s happening around me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krista Maryk (@hauntinglykrista)

What’s the most extreme reaction you’ve seen from a guest?

A few years ago, everyone suddenly started screaming in the dark, and I saw a guy on the floor — still holding hands. He said something grabbed and dragged him. I didn’t believe it at first, but then I saw the footage. It literally looks like something invisible pulls him across the floor. That video went viral — over four million views — and I still have no idea how to explain it.

What’s one thing people often misunderstand about séances or Victorian spiritualism?

People think a séance just means sitting in a circle holding hands. In reality, it’s a mix of different techniques — Ouija boards, automatic writing, trance states. Those are all forms of séances, too.

If you could invite one famous ghost from history to join your séance table, who would it be?

Probably Stevie Ray Vaughan. He had such a cool energy — wild, creative, unpredictable. I think he’d bring a really unique vibe to the table.

Have you ever had skeptics come in and leave as believers?

All the time. Skeptics are my favourite people to have in the room. They usually come in thinking it’s all fake, but once you guide them in the right direction, they’re often the first to change their minds. Honestly, they’re easier to work with than believers.

After 10 years, how are you keeping the show fresh?

This year we’re going back to our roots. I can’t reveal too much, but we’re bringing back some elements from past séances — things people haven’t seen in years. It felt like the right time for a full-circle moment.

Why do you think you’re the ideal person to lead these séances?

I think people like that I’m neither a believer nor a skeptic — I’m in the middle. I have a science background, I train detectives, and I teach at universities, so skeptics respect that. Believers still connect with the experience. It means I can reach both sides.

Who should (or shouldn’t) attend one of your séances?

We recommend it for ages 18 and up, but every year we get a few kids — the youngest has been about eight or nine. They’re always the most scared, and, weirdly, if you believe in the paranormal, the kids always seem to be the ones the spirits go for first.

Finally, what would you say to convince a Torontonian to come out this year?

It’s the tenth anniversary — and maybe the last. We’ve sold out every year, and there’s nothing else like it. You get access to one of Toronto’s grandest, most haunted buildings, and you’ll experience something you can’t do at home. Whether you believe or not, it’s a night you’ll never forget.