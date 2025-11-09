Toronto’s Union Station is about to be transformed into a massive free roller skating rink

Sure, skating outdoors in the winter is fun — as long as you’re bundled up adequately. But if you’re the type to opt for hibernation when the first snowfall comes around, the perfect rink is returning to Union Station in December that will make winter a lot more fun! In past years, the area has been home to a free outdoor rink, but they’ve since switched gears to a retro roller skating rink. And the best part: it’s indoors!

Beginning on Nov. 26 and running until Jan. 18, the Roller Express experience offers 5,500 square feet of skating surface and a skating trail that leading into the carriageway tunnel that’s animated with lights for all the retro vibes. Along with the free rink comes free skate rentals and even free skating lessons, so that first-timers can still enjoy the rink.

If you’re an expert roller skater, you can bring your own skates, though everyone is required to sign a digital waiver before stepping on the rink.

Patrons of previous years’ Union Station ice rink might recall some special themed events, and this year, the roller skating rink will be hosting the same fun nights. Union Winter promises DJ nights, Winter Mixers for those 19+, festive holiday programming and of course plenty of family-friendly daytime sessions.

The rink opens at 11 a.m. every weekend and closes at 8:30 p.m. on Sundays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays (though 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. is for those over 19 only). Only Mondays, the rink opens from 4–8:30 p.m., while from Tuesdays to Fridays it opens at 1:30 p.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. Make sure to check out the website for holiday hours! You can find the rink on the middle level of Union Station at the TD West Carriageway.

Don’t forget to book your spot in advance — all guests must pre-register for the Roller Express.