Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon to be honoured at IncluCity Festival in Toronto

The giant inflatable couches are returning to the Distillery Historic District this weekend to mark the return of the annual Lavazza IncluCity Festival.

Running from June 27 to July 20, the open-air film festival is set to transform the Distillery into a hub for movie lovers. But this year there is a bit more star power.

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon will be this year’s Guest of Honour. According to the festival, Sarandon will attend the closing Gala on July 19, held at the iconic Hearn Generating Station.

The festival opens with the Canadian premiere of Napoli-New York, featuring actor Omar Benson Miller, who will be on hand to introduce the film at the outdoor Trinity Cinema.

Another highlight is the Canadian debut of Juliet & Romeo, a musical twist on Shakespeare’s classic. Stars Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward, along with director Timothy Scott Bogart, will be in town for the June 28 screening.

This year, the IncluCity Festival is also shining a light on green architecture. Italian architect Mario Cucinella will speak on July 8, followed by the opening of his Toronto exhibition at TMU on July 9.

Italian directors the Manetti Bros. arrive July 9–10 with two new films, joined by actor Giacomo Gianniotti, while comedian Geppi Cucciari will appear on July 17.

International films include Nigerian thriller The Weekend on July 5, and the Filipino musical drama Song of the Fireflies on July 20, featuring singer-actress Rachel Alejandro.

For all the IncluCity Festival free concerts, red carpet events, and outdoor screenings, check the festival website.