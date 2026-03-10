Howie Mandel tells all about new Canadian spinoff ‘The Price is Right Tonight’

This month, Canadian comedy icon Howie Mandel is returning to his roots: the game show. The former Deal or No Deal host is taking on a brand new gig, an all-Canadian The Price Is Right spinoff, The Price Is Right Tonight, premiering on March 10. We caught up with him to get the scoop on his new hosting job and how he prepared to bring the famous show to Canada.

How does it feel to be hosting such an iconic show and back home in Canada?

A win-win. You know, I love the game as a fan. I love the opportunity to be the host. I’d love to do it anywhere, but getting to come home makes it even more special. It’s my home, and it’s especially enjoyable to get to bring that energy back to Canada.

You mentioned adding a “fresh, high-energy twist” to the show. What can Canadian audiences expect?

I can answer that in one word: me. I just bring myself. Back when I got asked to do Deal or No Deal, I was really afraid because I thought I had to come on as a comedian or play a character. And then when I realized these are real people with real hopes and dreams and their lives could change forever based on what happens in a game, I dropped everything and just showed up as myself: rooting for the people, setting the stakes, feeling as tense as they do about getting something right and not let them fear of making a mistake. When the show finished taping, I was so embarrassed. It was the first time I’d ever been on TV not playing a character or doing comedy. But that’s what worked. So that’s the big twist. I just bring myself.

Were there any particular challenges in adapting such an iconic U.S. format for a Canadian prime time audience?

No, not really. I don’t think you adapt things for Canada. If anything, some of the biggest comedians, biggest shows, biggest talent come out of Canada anyway.

You’ve had such a diverse career in comedy, acting and hosting. How has your approach to live television evolved over the years?

I’m incredibly comfortable in really uncomfortable situations. After almost 50 years, you learn that you don’t know how someone will react, how a game will unfold or whether something will go wrong or amazingly right. My comfort is in discomfort. It’s a roller coaster. I love thrill rides. This show is the ultimate thrill ride.

What lessons from your stand-up and improv work have been most useful when hosting a big, live-format show like The Price is Right Tonight?

Be prepared to be unprepared. This is humanity — people don’t know what game they’ll play or what choices they’ll make. We don’t know the outcome of anything. Lots of people need comfort, certainly, but I’m incredibly prepared for the unexpected because of my career.

Of all the roles you’ve taken on, what do you feel has most prepared you for this one?

Stand-up.

Growing up in Toronto, what were some of the experiences that inspired your love for comedy?

Everything I ever got expelled for or in trouble for seems to be what I get paid for today.

Are there any Toronto traditions that you plan to bring into your hosting style or the show itself?

Well… if I make a mistake, I will say “sorry.” It’s a Canadian tradition.

If you could invite one Canadian celebrity to join you on The Price Is Right Tonight, who would it be?

Gretzky — just because he’s the Great One.