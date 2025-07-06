How to make the most of Caribana Toronto 2025

Toronto is getting ready to turn up the heat this summer with the return of the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival (aka Caribana)! This is North America’s largest multicultural festival, so expect tons of costumes, Caribbean music and, of course, bold and spicy foods. Events kicked off in mid-June and will end on Sat, Aug 2, with the centrepiece of the carnival: the Grand Parade!

Whether you’re a first-timer, a seasoned carnival-goer, or perhaps a politician looking to show off some cool dance skills, here are some tips on how to make the most of the Caribana parade this year.

Where to watch the Grand Parade?

The Grand Parade takes place at Exhibition Place & Lakeshore Boulevard, 15 Saskatchewan Rd on Sat, Aug 2, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Expect tens of thousands of costumed (and non-costumed) party-goers of all ages and backgrounds, families, masqueraders, dancers and steelpan bands.

Only registered carnival revellers can dance with the mas bands, but spectators can dance in designated areas or while watching along the parade route. Better yet, splurge on VIP seating for the best view and a more private dancing area!

What to wear to Caribana?

You, as a parade watcher, can wear whatever you want! Just be comfortable and follow common sense (maybe get some ideas from TikTok, Pinterest or even Reddit).

How to get to the Grand Parade?

Your best bet is the TTC and GO Transit, as they offer direct routes to Exhibition Place:

TTC: Take the Dufferin 29 bus, Bathurst 511 streetcar, or Harbourfront 509 streetcar

GO Train: Ride the Lakeshore line to Exhibition GO Station.

Other Caribana events to check out

The Grand Parade is like the crown jewel of Caribana, but there are tons of other Carnival events leading up to the parade! In addition to nightlife parties, check out these family-friendly events:

Junior King & Queen Showcase and Junior Carnival Parade

Expect a lively parade and young masqueraders in costumes as they compete for the Junior King and Queen titles! Festivities will extend beyond the parade with delicious food vendors and youth stage performances. It’s a great event for families. Sat, July 19, 2025. Malvern Community Centre to Neilson Park.

OCPA Kaiso 365

Enjoy performances by some of the best Calypsonians, competing for the title of Calypso Monarch! Sat, July 26, 2025. Hungarian House, 141 Sunrise Avenue, North York.

King & Queen Showcase

Watch as each Mas Band unveils their beautiful costume creations, vying for the coveted titles of King and Queen of Carnival! The night also features hot cultural performances and surprise guest artists. Thurs, July 31, 2025, 7 pm-midnight, Lamport Stadium, 1155 King St W. Click here for tickets.

Toronto Panorama Keepin Pan Alive

This is a must-see event for avid lovers of steelpan and steelpan musicians! The competition features various bands with “pannists” fighting for that first-place spot. Friday, Aug 1, 2025, Lamport Stadium, 1155 King St W.

Carnival Village

Join this community celebration filled with music, dancing and storytelling. Friday, Aug 1 & 2, 2025, 10 am-6 pm, Sankofa Square.

Brunch and the Beautiful

After all that partying, indulge in this upscale Carnival Sunday event that fuses glamour with Caribbean flair. Expect gourmet cuisine, curated cocktails and smooth Soca! Dress to impress. Sun, Aug 3, 11 am-5 pm, Hotel X Toronto, 115 Princes’ Boulevard.

The best Caribbean eats in Toronto

You’ll be dancing up an appetite all month long, so take a break and indulge in some of the city’s best Caribbean cuisine:

Caribbean Queen of Patties: According to some Reddit users, their chicken is perfectly seasoned every time (1294 Bloor St W).

According to some Reddit users, their chicken is perfectly seasoned every time (1294 Bloor St W). Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen : Perfect spot for jerk chicken, curry, and tropical cocktails, all served in a resort-like setting (104 Portland St).

: Perfect spot for jerk chicken, curry, and tropical cocktails, all served in a resort-like setting (104 Portland St). Patois : Chinese-Jamaican fusion with a cult following. As their website states, just like Jamaica’s national language, “Patois” is the merging of great food ideas from various cultures! (794 Dundas St W).

: Chinese-Jamaican fusion with a cult following. As their website states, just like Jamaica’s national language, “Patois” is the merging of great food ideas from various cultures! (794 Dundas St W). Café Allwood : The best plant-based Caribbean dishes in the city (try their Jamaican black cake Cheesecake) (1183 Queen St E).

: The best plant-based Caribbean dishes in the city (try their Jamaican black cake Cheesecake) (1183 Queen St E). Miss Likklemore’s : Delicious Caribbean flavours with spicy homemade pepper sauces (433 King St W).

: Delicious Caribbean flavours with spicy homemade pepper sauces (433 King St W). Jaclyn’s | Caribbean Fusion Restaurant: Everything from chicken and curry goat meals to vegetarian side orders (1588 Queen St. E).

Everything from chicken and curry goat meals to vegetarian side orders (1588 Queen St. E). Rasta Pasta: Italian-Jamaican comfort food in Kensington Market. Great place to visit, whether you’re craving a classic jerk chicken plate or a delicious homemade pasta (61 Kensington Ave).

Italian-Jamaican comfort food in Kensington Market. Great place to visit, whether you’re craving a classic jerk chicken plate or a delicious homemade pasta (61 Kensington Ave). Caribbean Corner: A huge selection of Caribbean- and African-style foods and products, fresh and packaged (171 Baldwin St).

Click here to find the best Trinidad doubles in Toronto and here for the best Jamaican patties in the city!