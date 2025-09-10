Hollywood star James McAvoy just go sucker punched at a Toronto bar

A low-key night in Toronto took a turn for James McAvoy when he was reportedly and unexpectedly struck in the back of the head by a stranger at a bar.

Reports state that the Scottish actor—who’s in town for TIFF, where he’s premiering his directorial debut California Schemin’—was blindsided late Monday at Charlotte’s Room. The alleged culprit was an intoxicated individual who was being escorted out, and took a swing and connected with a random person, who happened to be McAvoy.

McAvoy wasn’t hurt. No medical help was needed, no police were called, and the situation fizzled before it could escalate. Whether the man realized he’d just hit a Hollywood star remains anyone’s guess.

Instead of reacting with anger, McAvoy kept his cool, choosing not to engage and letting the moment defuse. Witnesses say he even hung around afterward, cracking jokes with the staff. The bar offered him complimentary drinks, which he politely declined.

According to People, McAvoy had been relaxing with his producers when the commotion erupted around 11:55 p.m.