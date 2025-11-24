A holiday train covered in glittering lights is stopping in Toronto this weekend

The Canadian-Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train is officially on the road (or rather, the train tracks)! This annual train, filled with live entertainment and covered from top to bottom in dazzling lights, will visit communities across North America (including a pit stop in Toronto) from Nov. 19 to Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support local food banks.

At each stop, professional musicians will play free concerts from the train’s brightly decorated stage. As it’s the holidays, expect a mix of traditional and modern holiday-themed songs!

The events are free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to make a monetary or food donation to attend. Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for North American food banks. Best of all — all donations raised at a Holiday Train stop remain in that community.

On the morning of Nov. 28, the train will hit Finch, Ont., before making stops in Merrickville, Smith Falls and Perth. On Nov. 29, the train will begin in Belleville before going to Trenton, Coburg, Bowmanville and Oshawa, and ending the day in Toronto (at 750 Runnymede Rd., at Runnymede Rd. and St. Clair Ave. W.). From 8:30-9 p.m., Torontonians can listen to live music from Jade Eagleson and Teigen Gayse!

If you can’t make the performance on Nov. 29, the train will pass through Vaughan on the morning of Nov. 30 before trekking all the way to Sudbury.

Unfortunately, guests won’t be able to ride the Holiday Train, but photos are encouraged! Make sure to get to the stop on time — the train has places to be to spread holiday cheer and won’t be deviating much from its schedule!

