Hidden Gems: Have a cool Toronto summer by sharing a boat, jet ski or backyard pool

If you’re dreaming of a refreshing escape without leaving the city or dropping a wad of hard-earned cash, there’s a new wave of watery shared experiences waiting for you—by land or by lake. Thanks to innovative sharing platforms, you can enjoy everything from boating to backyard pool parties without the commitment (or cost) of ownership. Here are three clever ways to soak up the sun in Toronto and beyond.

Set Sail with Skipperi

Don’t own a boat? No problem. Skipperi is a subscription-based boating service that makes it easy for city dwellers to hit the water. Originally launched in Finland, Skipperi is now in Canada with a fleet of fully equipped, easy-to-drive motorboats docked in downtown Toronto and nearby marinas.

Here’s how it works: with a monthly or seasonal subscription and a valid Pleasure Craft Operator Card (Canada’s boating licence), you can book a boat through their mobile app, unlock it with your phone, and head out for a day of island hopping or cruising along the Scarborough Bluffs. Gas and insurance are included, and boats are cleaned and maintained by the Skipperi team, so you just show up and go.

Make Waves with GetMyBoat

If you’re after something splashier—say, a sleek sailboat, a pontoon party barge, or even a Jet Ski—GetMyBoat is a massive online marketplace for peer-to-peer boat rentals. Think of it like the Airbnb of watercraft.

Whether you’re looking to sail Lake Ontario aboard a 35-foot yacht for $250/hour (yes, that’s an actual listing) or zip around on a Sea-Doo for a couple of hours, GetMyBoat connects you directly with boat owners. Many rentals include a captain if you don’t want to do the navigating yourself, making it an ideal option for everything from romantic sunset cruises to group celebrations. The site operates worldwide, but there are plenty of listings right here in the GTA.

Book a Backyard Pool with Swimply

No cottage? No condo pool? No worries. Swimply is a platform that lets you rent private backyard pools by the hour. It might sound too good to be true, but it’s a real game-changer during Toronto’s heatwaves.

With rates often under $100/hour, you can book a quiet swim in a family-friendly backyard, host a mini pool party, or sneak away for a romantic evening dip. Listings usually include amenities like lounge chairs, BBQs, outdoor showers, and sometimes even hot tubs or fire pits. Hosts set their own rules and prices, and many allow small groups. It’s a great option for anyone craving the water without the crowds at public pools or the trek to the lake.

Whether you’re looking to captain a boat, ride a Jet Ski, or cool off in a treed backyard oasis, these three platforms are giving Torontonians a taste of the good life—without the strings attached. Summer just got a whole lot more fun.