Here’s who Martin Short, Christine Sinclair and Aurora James say are Toronto’s most inspiring women

In honour of International Women’s Day this weekend, we’re recognizing all the inspiring women who got their start in Toronto. From record-breaking athletes and award-winning actors to doctors who are making history, we asked their friends and colleagues to tell us why they find them inspiring.

Made history as the youngest Canadian to win the National Bank Open in the Open Era

“It’s been amazing watching Vicky’s success this season. Watching her rise so quickly reminds me of why I fell in love with the game in the first place. She stands out not only thanks to her incredible athleticism, but also thanks to her maturity and composure on court. She competes with heart and fearlessness, and you can tell she truly loves the sport. Her success has been an inspiration not just for young players, but for all of us who share the court with her. I have no doubt she will continue to leave her mark on tennis in Canada for years to come.” — Bianca Andreescu, the only other Canadian to claim the Canadian Open title in the last 50 years

Became the newest Canadian cast member on SNL — and the first since Norm Macdonald

“My band, crew and I have been sending TikToks by her back and forth to each other, catching any local show of hers we can and cheering her on as she takes Saturday Night Live’s global stage by storm. She has been working hard at her craft for years, and this city could not be prouder of where it has taken her. I’ll be telling my grandkids about the time we shared a Coachella stage with her. No one makes us laugh harder — we love you, Veronika!” — Leandra Earl,The Beaches guitarist

Wrote the Toronto Book Award-winning Encampment, documenting the lives of unhoused individuals and the homelessness crisis in Toronto, and fought to protect the encampment in her church’s backyard

“Mother Maggie Helwig is the coolest person in Toronto. I told her myself, years ago, and she found it amusing. Mother Maggie advocates for human rights, most recently assisting unhoused individuals in an encampment at St. Stephen’s in the Field Church, which the city demolished. Despite obstacles, her care is boundless. Mother Maggie dares to reimagine the church as a space for provocative engagement. Poet, writer and disruptor, she sheds light on our shortcomings and motivates us to unite to improve our shared experience.” — Sook-Yin Lee, musician, director, actor and Kensington Market resident

Created a culture-defining movie with Materialists and revived the rom-com

“One of the things I think is amazing about Celine is she’s a filmmaker to her core. Those kinds of boundaries of, let’s call it art house, or what’s commercial, don’t apply in the same way if you’re interested in great work and interesting people. I think she’s so smart and on top of so many aspects of the film; she’ll be driving the way it looks, the way it’s presented. And she’s done two very different movies now, and I think they’ve both achieved success in different ways. That’s very hard to do. To have your first breakout movie be a hit is something that happens a lot, but to follow it up with something quite different, that’s still a very strong piece of work — I think that is a sign of a very exciting filmmaker.” — Daniel Pemberton, composer of the Materialists film score

Staged a comeback by starring in one of the most addictive and hilarious shows of the year, The Hunting Wives

“I remember meeting Malin for the very first time, on set to star as Margo Banks in the Netflix TV adaptation of my novel The Hunting Wives. I was in the hair and makeup trailer getting ready for my cameo. She came in and gave me the biggest hug and told me she’d been waiting for a juicy, complicated, complex role like Margo for a long time. She was so effusive and kind. I can’t imagine anyone else playing the edgy, messy, force of nature that is Margo other than her. She fully transforms into Margo: one minute, she’s pouring on the charm, and the next, that wicked, knowing smile comes out, and it’s just riveting to watch.” — May Cobb, author of The Hunting Wives

Reimagining driverless trucks through Waabi, backed by Uber, Nvidia & Porsche

“She is an inspiration to entrepreneurs in Canada generally, not just in the AI industry, showing big problems can be tackled from a commercial lens, at scale, in Canada – without having to move to make that dream happen. She’s also affected numerous lives by sharing her expertise with students and the research community. Canada wouldn’t be the same without Raquel. She has a focus and resolve that’s rare. It’s not luck. It’s extremely diligent, focused, hard work and intelligence.” — Patricia Thaine, co-founder and CEO of Private AI

Became the first Canadian ever to win three gold medals in one Games at the Paris Olympics

“Summer is an absolute force in the pool, but what’s even more impressive is how she carries herself when she isn’t swimming. For someone who has so much outside pressure, Summer is able to hold herself to a high professional standard while staying laid-back and truly enjoying the ride. Seeing Summer succeed has truly been so inspiring, and I know she has so much of her career left ahead of her. I can’t wait to watch what she achieves next.” — Penny Oleksiak, teammate and one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians

Broke barriers by creating Canada’s first 100 per cent Indigenous-owned department store, Aaniin

“Her ability to balance the pressures of leadership with her commitment to uplifting her community is so inspiring. I am immensely proud of Chelsee’s accomplishments and the legacy she is building through Aaniin. Her work is creating opportunities for Indigenous artisans and fostering spaces where culture is celebrated and amplified. Chelsee’s vision and passion remind us all of the transformative power of community and creativity.” — Jessica McKenzie, Miss Indigenous Canada and founder of Future Kokum, stocked at Aaniin

Influencing research and government policy around responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI)

“As a legal scholar and economist, Gillian holds an unusual and important place in the discussion around safe and trustworthy AI — she is making a difference. Her research as a Schmidt Futures AI2050 Senior Fellow — run by Google co-founder Eric Schmidt — focuses on developing normative frameworks for AI. The aim is to create AI systems capable of understanding, respecting and operating within human rules, values and norms. In short, her goal is AI that aligns with human values. Her work serves as a beacon, inspiring the next generation of leaders to strive for a future where emerging technologies contribute to a better world.” — Beth Coleman, associate professor at the Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology and the Faculty of Information and AI & Society research lead at Schwartz Reisman Institute, University of Toronto

Brought a Toronto classic to life with her film adaptation of Paying For It that captured TIFF audiences

“Seeing SYL succeed over the years with her movies and music has been a real treat for me.… I am so proud of all her accomplishments not just because they are all so well deserved (she’s a super talent), but because she has stuck with her passion since day one and always had integrity to do things her way. She was born to be a performer and, may I add, a performer with the biggest heart out there. SYL has always made me smile and made me think at the same time. I believe she is the perfect role model for young women going down the same path. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and bring a unique flavour and approach to whatever it is you do in life — SYL showed me that as a viewer of Much Music back in the day, and she continued to show me that as a co-worker for many years while at Much Music.” — Rick Campanelli, Much Music VJ and TV host

Made a comeback to remember with the Hollywood Bowl “Joni Jam,” a Grammy performance and award

“Artists may be great singers or songwriters or musicians or fine artists and painters. Very few have all of these qualities together with the drive to bring their artistry into the public realm. Her professional accomplishments are even more impressive in light of her triumph over serious illnesses and challenges. Joni continues to perform to enraptured audiences, such as at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. Recently her 1971 album, Blue, became widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Joni has truly seen life from both sides now, and I am honoured to consider her my good friend.” — Bernie Fiedler, founder of B.C. Fiedler Management

Advocated against supervised consumption site closures and trained community members how to reverse drug overdoses

“Zoë’s bravery — really, her utter fearlessness — in pushing against anyone who encroaches on the right to life for people who are constantly maligned should be inspiring to all. She is a human rights defender of the truest kind and not because it’s always popular, but because it’s just. That she and others opened up an unsanctioned site in Moss Park — because it was the just thing to do — was and is the most badass affirmation of human rights I have ever seen.” — Diana Chan McNally, community crisis worker

Bringing accessibility to the forefront with her viral social media account, @accessbytay

“Taylor’s work blends vulnerability and education, influencing businesses to rethink their practices and creating a more inclusive world. Her entrepreneurial achievements through her tea company Cup of Té — featured in Grammy and Oscars gift bags and twice on Oprah’s Favorite Things — are groundbreaking. Taylor turns everything she does into an opportunity for connection. Whether personally or professionally, Taylor always welcomes people in to see a new perspective and not feel alone. Taylor’s success inspires people to see the possibilities beyond their circumstances. Everyone benefits from a more accessible world, and we’re so lucky that Taylor is out there leading the way.” — Erika Casupanan, Survivor winner and friend

Took Doug Ford and the government of Ontario to court because of climate change

“Zoë has been a powerful climate advocate since before she was even a teen, and what inspires me most is her long-term commitment. Despite the challenges, she’s stayed in the fight and has only grown more effective over time. We’re in an existential crisis that threatens the future of civilization, with countless lives at stake. Despite the haters, deniers and blatant lies from the fossil fuel industry, Zoë has shown incredible courage and skill in this fight. It takes real bravery to stand up and demand change, especially at such a young age. Zoë’s effectiveness and dedication make a real difference, and she is more than deserving of this recognition for all she’s done to protect our future.” — Sophia Mathur, fellow court challenger

Used her occupational therapist background to design a helmet that would protect Sikh children

“When Tina Singh appeared on Dragons’ Den, her energy was immediately captivating. As a mother and entrepreneur, she saw a gap in the market that no one else was addressing: helmets designed specifically for children from diverse backgrounds who wear turbans and patkas. With nearly a million Sikhs in Canada and some 28 million worldwide, Bold Helmets wasn’t just another product — it was a solution that many parents had been waiting for.” — Manjit Minhas, former Dragon on Dragons’ Den

Received the 2024 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement

“Andrea and I started working together in 1972, and I found her to be the funniest human being I’ve ever met. To this day — and she’s my sister-in-law now — she remains the funniest human being I’ve ever met. Her humour was just that immediate and that original from day one. I had never seen anyone do or say things like she did. We all felt that; we all felt she was an utter original. If anything, what we were trying to do was copy her — her energy, her style.” — Martin Short, actor and comedian

Doing it all as founder of lifestyle brand Sweet July, philanthropist, author and chef

“Ayesha Curry constantly inspires me with her commitment to community, sustainability and inclusion. She is a true multi-hyphenate, having found huge success as a chef, author of three bestselling cookbooks and advocate in her work with the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and business owner and founder of Sweet July. I admire the way she decides what she wants and barrels toward it with her full dedication. Why should we, especially as women and women of colour, be boxed into one career path?” — Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies

Spearheaded groundbreaking research on brain tumours and cancer and received $800,000 in funding from the NHL for research into brain tumours

“She has been most successful as an academic neurosurgeon at the University of Toronto, performing the most technically challenging neurosurgical operations, writing papers published in the highest-impact scientific journals and receiving recognition worldwide across numerous neurosurgical organizations. She is an inspiration for all but especially for career-aspiring women, as she has achieved the highest level of accomplishments in neurosurgery while being a devoted and incredibly caring mother of her two daughters.” — Dr. James Rutka, Neurosurgeon, SickKids

Exposed Doug Ford’s secret Greenbelt dealings and boundary changes

“Emma McIntosh and Fatima Syed were covering Doug Ford’s developer connections before it was cool. You can thank Emma’s reporting if you’ve heard about the controversies around Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass or that whole Greenbelt thing. Has the term “urban boundaries” caught your attention as of late? Fatima’s work preceded the Ford government’s Greenbelt-esque U-turn. I’d say she’s “for the people,” just perhaps not in the way you’re used to the term being used in Ontario politics.” — Charlie Pinkerton, deputy editor, The Trillium

Championed authenticity and helped to bring a childhood classic to life

“Growing up with Rachel and getting to see her become the person she is today, I’ve always admired that she has such a strong internal compass. She never waivers from what she believes in and holds true to her sense of self and what she hopes to see in the world and be in the world. I think that genuine authenticity shines through and allows people to connect to her. And her passion for her family and for Canada are unparalleled. Being recognized and honoured by “home” means the most of all.” — Kayleen McAdams, make-up artist

Wrote a book Meghan and Harry resonated with so much they bought the film rights

“To say Carley’s sharp, endearing, gloriously horny fiction has connected with readers an understatement. And now her fan base includes Meghan and Prince Harry, who are developing Meet Me at the Lake into a movie for Netflix. What a joy to see my friend’s success surpass every imaginable marker, many that would have seemed unimaginable in her magazine days. Working in women’s media, Carley always thought about which stories needed to be told. Which is really just another way of saying she is loyal to her audience. And now, they are loyal right back.” — Courtney Shea, journalist and writer

Doing it all as a WNBA star, TSN Raptors broadcaster and winner of the Black Legacy Athlete Award

“An NCAA national champion at Uconn, a first round draft pick, a WNBA all-star, a two-time Olympian — these are just a few of the many accolades Kia has racked up in her young career, but it hasn’t come without fighting through some adversity. She has been at the forefront of putting women’s basketball in Canada in the spotlight, which has not only inspired me, but so many others and future generations, especially women of colour — seeing that not only can you be a tenacious competitor, but also an emphatic broadcaster, a loyal friend and an attentive teammate.” — Bridget Carleton, WNBA player, Olympian

Founded a skin care brand that accounts for all skin types and received a nod from the UN

“In 2011, I received a Facebook friend request that stopped me in my tracks because I thought, “This Winnie Harlow person has such beautiful makeup!” Upon further inspection, I learned that Winnie’s beauty wasn’t from a brush, it was skin deep — she had a common skin condition called vitiligo that presented in an uncommonly symmetrical way on her face and body. When we met in person to conduct her first photo shoot, I then learned that her beauty, kindness and potential went much, much deeper than the eye could see.” — Shan Boodram, sexologist and Netflix intimacy expert

Brought Indigenous designers to Milan Fashion Week with her organization Indigenous Fashion Arts

“The work and the hustle that Sage puts in to be able to support us in our journey to present at such an international level is amazing. I’m so inspired by her strategy, the way she can formulate a show in her mind, like Indigenous Fashion Arts, and bring it to such an incredible platform like the Harbourfront Centre or next year at the Art Gallery of Ontario. The way that she can really see Indigenous designers in spaces like Milan and make that happen is incredible.” — Lesley Hampton, Indigenous designer

Became our first Chinese-Canadian mayor and ended a decade of conservative leadership

“From empowering early childhood educators at the Institute for Change Leaders to joining tenant associations facing abusive corporate landlords to advocating for a new deal for Toronto with the federal and provincial governments — Olivia is the most hard-working person I have ever met. After decades of public service, I believe that being the mayor of Toronto is Olivia’s truest calling, and we’re lucky for it.” — Kristyn Wong-Tam, Ontario NDP MPP

Co-founded the first professional women’s soccer league in Canada

“I don’t think there’s anyone better than Dee to lead this. She’s the smartest person I know. Sitting in the stands and watching the 1999 Women’s World Cup inspired me to think playing soccer professionally was possible. It’s amazing to see Dee spearhead the creation of a similar moment with this new league.” — Christine Sinclair, Olympian, record goalscorer

Built an empire of delicious, authentic, Michelin-recognized Thai food in Toronto

“Chef Nuit Regular is a fantastic leader. Pai has expanded so many times, and she’s reinvented herself from being in charge of one single restaurant to heading up an impressive restaurant group. Nuit is inspirational, and uncompromising when it comes to quality. She deserves all her accolades and also recognition from the Michelin Guide.” — Craig Wong, chef and owner of Patois

Back and bigger than ever with a new album, Timbaland/J.T. collab and more

“Seeing Nelly back doing interviews, dropping new songs, headlining festivals, singing with us and our friends at other festivals, appearing on TV shows, hosting award shows, being first row at Fashion Week, being on the cover of amazing magazines and more feels correct. I am immensely proud because I know how hard she has worked for her career.” — Lido Pimienta, award-winning musician

Has been an on-the-ground advocate for the safety and health of all children in the midst of war

“Sam is the reason that my belief in a life of service is validated, affirmation that there is something more than being self-involved and ambitious for the sake of self and ego. I have watched her change the world in places where no one else felt there was value. I have watched her humanize and raise up communities that had been forgotten. Sam reminds the world of the good that exists in me and you, and in all of us.” — Chantal Kreviazuk, singer, War Child ambassador

Spearheaded groundbreaking research that is advancing molecular cancer prevention

“Using state-of-the-art approaches, her research program is world-renowned for addressing cancer prevention from different aspects — from uncovering the molecules and cells that shape the development of cancer all the way to internationally-run clinical trials to examine new therapies to prevent the disease. This year, the cancer centre received $3 million in funding from Breast Cancer Canada for a molecular breast cancer prevention research project led by Rama thanks to her groundbreaking work in this field of research.” — Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive VP Science and Research, UHN

Drew Canada’s attention to sexism and ageism in the journalism industry

“She has witnessed and reported on humanity at its worst, shining light from dark and dangerous corners. Still, I would describe Lisa LaFlamme as an optimist. Only an optimist would seek to uncover the unique nugget that makes each person she encounters the most interesting in the world, whether it’s the United Nations secretary general or a war refugee in Iraq, Afghanistan or the Ukraine-Poland border.” – Rosa Hwang, executive producer with CTV National

Led Team Canada to a gold medal win in the 2022 Olympics



“Sarah didn’t let her opportunity go to waste, and at these past Olympics, we saw her breakout by setting a record for points in a single Olympics. She’s a true trailblazer, paving the way for so many young Black girls, not just in Canada but around the world.” – Natalie Spooner, National Women’s Hockey Team player

Put Toronto on the map with the release of Pixar’s record-breaking Turning Red

“Domee Shi is part of Pixar’s new generation of filmmakers, and Turning Red was a smash when it was released on Disney+, earning the highest-ever viewership from any premiere on the service. Domee has used her platform as a filmmaker to tell stories that are diverse, inclusive and don’t shy away from subjects not often tackled in mainstream commercial animation.” – Lindsey Collins, Pixar’s Senior VP of Development

Broke barriers in Ms. Marvel as the first Muslim-Pakistani superhero

“Every time I see fans connecting with Ms. Marvel, I feel so proud because I know what that means for young Muslim people to see themselves onscreen and portrayed in a positive way, and Iman is the perfect person to be that role model. Without film credits to her name, Iman took the leap of faith and answered a random casting call. She went all-in, believing in herself despite the odds not being in her favour and rising to the challenge to bring Kamala Khan to life.” – Xóchitl Gomez, Marvel actor

Leading the way for Indigenous representation in the fashion industry

“When we think of authentic representation, body positivity and mental health awareness within fashion, Lesley Hampton is the name that will forever be mentioned in communities across Turtle Island. From bringing an all-Indigenous cast to the Toronto fashion runways, to winning two Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards and being named as the number one designer to watch by Vogue Magazine, Lesley Hampton is the Anishnaabe artist the industry needed to shine light on the colonial perspectives that were set in place within fashion.” – Scott Wabano, fashion stylist

A lasting legacy of progressive sex education for Canadians and the world

“Like many Canadian millennials, I grew up with The Sunday Night Sex Show, and Sue Johanson as my only form of meaningful sex education. In Catholic school, I was taught sex was something a man and a woman did, to make a baby, after marriage. In contrast, little old Sue shuffled onto the set of her call-in show with her hot stuff bag that she pulled vibrators, butt plugs, anal beads and, of course, the Fukuoku out of. Sue talked about sex in a way I’d never heard of before.” – Lisa Rideout, director of Sex with Sue

From fashion icon to a moving lesson in openness with her cancer diagnosis

“Lately, we’ve watched Jeanne face off against her biggest challenge to date: a breast cancer diagnosis that crashed into her life earlier this year. Rather than deal with the news sotto voce, the crusader chose to share her journey in the public arena. In doing so, she brings attention — and indeed hope — to others battling similar circumstances.” – Colin and Justin, interior designers

Stole the show at TIFF this year with the premiere of Women Talking



“It was never just about what Sarah wanted. She had a very clear vision about what she wanted, but she always listened and collaborated with her actors, which sets her apart. She is pushing the bounds of storytelling and inspiring future generations of female directors, and she is the most collaborative director I’ve worked with and the most giving person I know.” – Shayla Brown, actor in Women Talking

One of the only women to be recognized by the new Michelin Guide in Toronto

“As a chef, I admire the balance she weaves between her European training through cooking her heritage. As one of the only women to be recognized by the Michelin guide in Toronto on either the Bib Gourmand list or with a star, it’s inspiring to see her succeed in this way with her Bib Gourmand recognition for Alma. It makes me hopeful for more recognition in the future for our community.” – Eva Chin, head chef at Avling

Made history as the first Black woman in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

“Deborah Cox is not just a Toronto starlet. She’s a worldwide recognized vocalist, and also, her vocals are incomparable — not everyone can do that! Everyone loves her: she’s loved in the mainstream scene, she’s loved in the gay scene. In terms of inclusivity and unification, she is that girl. And this year, she was the first Black woman to enter the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, something which is disrespectfully overdue. In terms of her artistry, the mastery, that legendary aspect of who she is, it’s bar none. She’s a legend. She’s a queen.” – TIKA, Toronto musician

Inspiring racialized medical students through her mentorship

“She is graceful, elegant, compassionate, eloquent and truly believes in the importance of mentorship. Dr. Tunde-Byass is an exceptional female Black physician and mentor. She goes beyond her role of leading by example and provides mentorship to others by building self-reliance, leadership skills and honing one’s potential.” – Hadal El-Hadi, Black Physicians of Canada founder

Changing the face of Toronto as the first hijab-wearing Muslim councillor

“Ausma knows what she believes — she is deeply committed to building a more fair and just society, and she won’t back down. She is truly a remarkable woman. In electing Ausma Malik, residents of Toronto chose a vision for — and a leader committed to — inclusion. Toronto will be better off for Ausma Malik’s emerging presence at city hall.” – Joe Cressy, former Ward 10 Councillor

Became the oldest woman in the world to summit the second tallest mountain in the world

“She stumbled into mountaineering at the age of 50, after the birth of her third grandchild, and by 62 she not only scaled Everest, but also became the world’s oldest woman to summit K2 just two months later. Her drive is contagious. Her hunger for life is inspiring.” – Olya Ianovskaia, daughter

Founded the 15 Percent Pledge in 2020, asking major retailers to commit at least 15 per cent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses

“What Aurora helped create not only shook the foundation on which the fashion industry stands but also had an equal and profound impact on BIPOC designers across North America, including myself as a Black designer. I have always admired Aurora’s work in fashion, but little did I know she would be pivotal in the way the world admired mine.” – George Sully, designer, Sully & Son Co.

Inspired athletes everywhere to put themselves first



“I thought it was nearly impossible. A Canadian? Defeating the legendary Serena Williams in her own country? There was just no way. But while I had doubts in my mind, the then 19-year-old phenom already had the victory visualized in hers. And with the win, she inspired a generation of young tennis players and athletes across Canada.” – Peter Ash, multimedia journalist

A certified trailblazer as the first Black queer MPP in Ontario and the founding member of the Ontario NDP Black Caucus, believed to be the first of its kind in Canada



“Sometimes when the camera isn’t on us, we work on our laptops in the legislature. When Jill gets up to speak, however, I always stop and listen. Her speeches are well researched yet personal, and her delivery is captivating.” – Jessica Bell, MPP, University-Rosedale

Flipped the jewelry industry on its head with her popular jewelry brand that has taken over Instagram



“Ultimately, I see Noura as the ideal example of what a professional woman should be — empathetic, generous, inspired and inspiring, a team player and a natural leader and, most importantly, passionate about all that she does.” Nadine Spencer, CEO, BrandEQ Group

A Toronto drag veteran who has been a headliner for over 20 years and is an icon in every sense of the word



“Simply put, there is no one like Farra. She is a star, but she is also a kind and generous human being. She has set a standard of excellence in Canadian drag that we all aspire to. She has worked so hard through her career, and it makes me so happy to see her get the success and recognition she so justly deserves.” Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canadian drag queen

From Team Canada hockey legend to a Toronto physician when the healthcare system needed it most

“Yes, she is one of the most powerful and accomplished women in sport of all time, as the country’s all-time leader in several international hockey categories and the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional league. Yes, she is now a resident emergency doctor at a hospital in Toronto by day and senior director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs by night.” – Christina Flores-Chan, journalist

Made her mark as a member of the Order of Canada, Polaris Music Prize and JUNO Award winner and author of the award-winning Split Tooth

“Tanya is a pure face-melting stage destroyer, an unstoppable force of sonic combustion. I could spend this entire space trying to describe how many ways her fearless performances can strike you like a bolt of lightning to the soul. Her creative energy blazes like a million-watt spotlight visible from space.” – Chelsea McMullan, filmmaker

Shed light on sexism, abuse of power and racism within the restaurant industry



“An outspoken kingmaker whose taste reigns supreme, Agg can open a restaurant, pen a bestseller, rip apart a Globe and Mail editorial and still make it to Scaramouche in time to cop a great glass of wine. Whether talking about race or pay in the kitchen, staffing or Toronto’s next dining trends, when Jenn Agg talks, we all need to listen. It’s something, most often, no one else has the courage to say.” – Ben Kaplan, journalist

One of the most-watched Torontonians to ever grace our (Netflix) screens



“As someone who takes great joy in seeing South Asian representation across a myriad of platforms, watching Maitreyi Ramakrishnan star in Never Have I Ever would have done wonders for me as a teen, given how impactful it was for me as an adult. What made the show what it was was the standout performance by Ramakrishnan, who is both authentic and refreshing on and off screen.” – Rumneek Johal, journalist

A voice of reason for the city from the start of the pandemic



“As the head of the largest public health unit in Canada, Dr. de Villa has worked day and night — literally — to serve the people of Toronto. In those terrifying first few months of the pandemic, she spoke to the public each day, clearly explaining what was happening in our city and how to take precautions. With her trademark scarves, professionalism and composure, she helped keep us safe.” – Joe Cressy, former Ward 10 councillor

The late, great Catherine O’Hara was the fourth person in history to win all five major TV acting awards in one awards season

“Catherine is a pioneer in creating characters that make our stomachs hurt from laughter while our hearts feel deeply. Over a remarkable 40-plus year career, her influence can be felt in entertainment around the globe. It’s not easy at the best of times to be an actress in film and television, and Catherine’s endurance is a testament to her incredible artistic spirit and deep well of talent, which she draws from time and time again.” – Lara Jean Chorostecki, actor

Advocating for Indigenous rights and drawing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women

“If I’m ever in trouble, and I often am, I would want Pam Palmater by my side. Her sharp intellect, steadfast ethics and caring heart place her at the centre of many colonial storms. From land rights to child rights, Pam draws on the multi-generational strength handed down to her from her ancestors to stand in the winds of injustice that continue to pile up on the hopes and dreams of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples and weigh the country down.” – Cindy Blackstock, executive director of FNCFCS