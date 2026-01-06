Here’s what the next three months of winter weather will look like for Toronto

Winter has been swinging between flurries and sudden cold snaps in recent months, but the next three months of temperatures might come as a surprise. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) just published its latest three-month temperature outlook for Jan to March 2026, and for most of Ontario, the forecast will be milder-than-normal overall (just expect plenty of room for classic winter chaos in between).

For Toronto (including Toronto Island) and southwestern Ontario, there’s a 40-49% chance of above-normal temperatures, 30-39% near normal and 20-29% below normal. Northern Ontario shows a somewhat stronger warm tilt in spots, too (communities like Timmins and Kapuskasing show even higher above-normal probabilities than the GTA!)

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s 60-day extended outlook for Southern Ontario, we can expect cold snaps mixed with mild stretches and then colder turns over the next few weeks. For January, the average temperature for Southern Ontario will be -6.5°C, with a regional split that’s below average in the east but slightly above average in the west. Precipitation will also be a bit lower this month (around 40 mm).

In February, we can expect a mid-month mix of rain-and-snow periods during a warmer spell, before a colder end to the month. February’s average temperature is expected to be above average (around -2°C), with higher precipitation (about 75 mm).

