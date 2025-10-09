Here is when Blue Jays tickets go on sale for the American League Championship Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) after a huge win over the New York Yankees last night in the Big Apple.

The team announced that Blue Jays tickets for their ALCS home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto holds home-field advantage for the series, which means fans can secure seats for:

Game 1: October 12

Game 2: October 13

Game 6 (if necessary): October 19

Game 7 (if necessary): October 20

Tickets are expected to sell quickly—last year, all three ALDS home games at Rogers Centre sold out in just two hours.

The Jays will face either the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. Fans who purchase tickets for a game that ultimately isn’t played will receive a full refund.