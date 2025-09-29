Here is what happened when Daniel Caesar threw a surprise pop-up concert at Trinity Bellwoods

In one of those Toronto moments, our homegrown Grammy-winning R&B artist Daniel Caesar surprised fans on Saturday with a free pop-up concert in the heart of the city at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

At around 3 p.m., Caesar posted a cryptic Instagram story that simply read: “Toronto. Trinity Bellwoods. Five o’clock.” That was all it took.

Within two hours, thousands of fans had made their way to the park’s iconic dog bowl area, creating a festival-like atmosphere with barely any warning. It was part of Caesar’s low-key pop-up tour in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Son of Spergy, set to drop on Oct. 24.

As he entered the park, Caesar was flanked by security and long-time friend and collaborator, Mustafa the Poet. But even with a security presence, there was no real barrier between the artist and his fans — and that made the experience even more intimate and unique. Where else could something like this happen?

Videos from the event were all over social media, showing fans climbing trees, running across the park and even bringing a ladder to get a better view of the performance. One person reportedly offered Caesar the ladder so he could sing from a higher vantage point and be seen by more of the massive crowd.

Performing with just his guitar, Caesar delivered stripped-down renditions of his hits, including his Grammy-winning song “Best Part.”

Toronto wasn’t the only city to get a taste of Caesar’s impromptu shows. On Sunday, he made a similar appearance in Montreal, performing for a crowd at Parc Des Hirondelles. Though smaller in scale, the Montreal concert carried the same DIY spirit.

Between the surprise announcements, intimate performances, and strong hometown turnout, Daniel Caesar has clearly struck a chord with fans leading up to his album release. And he will no doubt be back when he tours in support of the new record. If Son of Spergy is anything like his recent shows — expect honesty, soul, and a little bit of magic.