Here are the best Christmas tree farms near Toronto

One of the best parts of the holiday season is choosing the most perfect Christmas tree —who doesn’t love the fragrance of fresh, crisp, woodsy pine circulating throughout their home? It evokes the very essence of the holiday season, creating a festive atmosphere!

Best of all, going tree hunting with family and friends is part of the holiday adventure and can lead to a memorable annual tradition. If you live in Toronto, you won’t have to venture too far out of the city to find a traditional cut-your-own Christmas tree farm. Here are some farms worth visiting this season to find the most majestic Pine, Spruce, or Fir tree to adorn your home with over the holidays.

This family Christmas Tree farm is located just north of the village of Hillsburgh, about an hour’s drive from Toronto. They have tons of premium fresh-cut Fir trees available for purchase and offer a traditional cut-your-own tree experience (choose from Spruce or Fir)! Once you select your tree, they will wrap it in netting at no extra charge for transportation home. The farm also has tree stands available in their Heritage Barn as well as their award-winning delicious small-batch maple syrup, handmade wreaths, and tons of local and Ontario gifts that would make great stocking stuffers! Open Daily until Dec. 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, Ont.

This fourth-generation tree farm is just an hour north of Toronto and offers a magical Christmas and Holiday Village, filled with trees that are ready to cut or already pre-cut! After you cut your tree, make it an all-out holiday adventure by riding on a horse-drawn wagon, roasting marshmallows on an open fire, and of course meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus! Operates until Dec. 21. Pre-cut trees are available for purchase daily; cut-your-own Christmas tree experiences are available daily until 4 p.m. Holiday festivities take place on Saturdays and Sundays only. 6635 County Road 56 in Egbert, Ont.

This rustic, family-owned-and-operated Christmas tree farm sells farm-fresh Fir and Spruce ‘cut-your-own’ trees, a selection of pre-cut trees, as well as a variety of greenery to decorate your home for the holidays! This is the perfect place to create family memories that will last a lifetime — book a visit with Santa and take some cute family photos. Browse through the local market and find the perfect Christmas gifts for everyone on your list. Sip on delicious hot drinks and visit the cute farm animals! Open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Mondays to Wednesdays: Closed. Thursdays and Fridays: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. 1962 Durham Regional Rd 3, Enniskillen, Ont.

This sprawling, 50-acre Christmas tree farm is in its third generation, making it one of the oldest ‘choose-and-cut your own tree farms’ in Ontario, dating back to the 1950s. Stroll through picturesque rolling land as you search for the perfect tree — they’ll have about 12,000 trees growing in various stages over a span of 11 fields (so you’ll definitely find a tree you’ll love)! Feel free to bring along a toboggan and take advantage of their luscious hills if there’s snow! The farm is a 45-minute drive north of Toronto and about 30 minutes from Whitby, Ajax, and Pickering. You’ll have to act fast though, the farm will only be open for two weekends this year: Nov. 29–30 and Dec. 6–7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Based on inventory, the farm may also open for Dec. 13–14. 6119 Concession Road 3, Uxbridge, Ont.

This gorgeous farm is only about a 45-minute drive from Toronto and offers a large selection of harvest-your-own Christmas trees, pre-harvested Christmas trees, evergreen landscape trees retail, and wholesale trees. The farm has a huge selection of Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Spruce, and Pine trees ready for the picking (cutting?) across 60+ acres of land! Saws are provided, although patrons are encouraged to bring their own saws, if possible. Last-minute tree cutters will be happy to know that they’re open until Christmas Eve (from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, they’re open 7 days a week). Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Cash payment only. Prices: Balsam Fir all sizes: $70 | Fraser Fir all sizes: $75 | Spruce & Pine all sizes: $60. 1421 Prestonvale Rd, Courtice, Ont.

If you’re not up for cutting down a tree and hauling it on the back of your car, then Pingle’s Farm is the answer! This farm is less than an hour’s drive from Toronto and it offers a magical Christmas farm experience complete with a Mistletoe Market stocked with pre-cut trees. The farm will also host a ton of Christmas festivities this season, like free hot chocolate for kids, Christmas carollers singing traditional holiday music, fancy drinks for adults, delicious donuts and poutine, DIY ornament craft stations, bonfires, photos with Santa, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and more! The Mistletoe Market is available every day week, but if you want the full Christmas experience, visit on the weekends. 1805 Taunton Rd, Hampton, Ont.