Here are 7 Toronto spots to go full grandmacore: Knit one, purl two your way to a cozier life

‘Grandmacore’ is a cute, nostalgic, hands-on lifestyle built around classic grandma hobbies, think knitting, crocheting, mending, baking and even nana-inspired fashion. The concept has jumped from TikTok into real life, especially among Millennials and Gen Zers. Instead of spending an evening doomscrolling, some are opting to hand-stitch hems or finish a sleeve. If nothing else, it’s a fun way to add simpler, more tangible routines to your week! Here are seven Toronto spots where you can lean into the grandmacore vibe.

Eweknit & Craft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Quintanilla (@eweknitto)

This hidden gem in Bloorcourt Village is dedicated to all things yarn and sewing. It’s where beginners buy their first needles and pros debate fibre blends. The shop stocks artisanal yarns, fabrics, notions and embroidery supplies for your knitting, sewing, quilting and weaving needs. If you’re a newbie, check out their beginner-friendly knitting and weaving classes; you could walk away with a handmade tartan shawl or a beautiful cowl! The space even promotes international knitting retreats. 832 Bloor St W.

Yarns Untangled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yarns Untangled (@yarnsuntangled)

This boutique yarn shop is nestled in Kensington Market and carries a huge selection of high-quality yarns. It also offers a slate of knitting classes, covering everything from first projects and basic knit-and-purl stitches to continental knitting and granny-square crocheting. 86 Nassau St.

The Knitting Loft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Yarn Shop | Local Yarn Shop 🧶 (@theknittingloft)

This Downsview space is part yarn heaven, part stitch hangout. It’s a bright space with a Crafteria café, so you can linger over an espresso with your swatch in hand in the Knit Lounge. Here, you’ll find the highest quality knitting yarns and wools from around the world, as well as trunk shows, photo-ready skein walls, plus grandma-inspired gift ideas, like holiday stitch stoppers and mitten kits. 672 Wilson Ave.

Romni Wools

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @romniwools

Head to Mount Dennis to check out this family-owned independent yarn shop specializing in natural fibre Canadian-made yarns, as well as supplies for knitting, crocheting, hand-spinning and weaving. Romni even offers free, downloadable patterns so you can knit your own bulky sweater, cotton stretch socks or triangle shawl. 208 Weston Rd.

Afternoon tea: Windsor Arms Hotel | Old Mill Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYLVIA JADE 💎 (@hellosylviaa)

What’s more grandma-like than a spot of tea? Head over to the Windsor Arms in Yorkville (18 St Thomas St) for grandma-approved sips, pastries, finger sandwiches and warm scones. The hotel has a daily Afternoon Tea service, with gluten-free/vegan menus, making it a perfect spot for a knit-and-sip outing with your friends (dont forget the matching cardigans and colour-coordinated outfits!). For peak storybook ambiance, head to the Old Mill’s Tudor-inspired rooms (21 Old Mill Road); they’ve served Afternoon Tea service since 1914.

Toronto Public Library crafting circles and maker spaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Public Library Foundation (@tpl.foundation)

Head to your local TPL branch for some calm, grandma-style crafting. Various branches host recurring knit/crochet circles and maker programming, like the Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Crafting Circle at the Reference Library’s Youth Hub (this is an all-ages, once-a-month space to create and chat). Head to the North York Central Library branch to check out its Fabrication Studio, where you can take classes on designing and sewing clothing. It’s outfitted with sewing machines, guidebooks and experts to help you learn the basics. Check out more TPL hobbies, crafts and games programming on their website.

Toronto Knitters Guild

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Knitters Guild (@torontoknittersguild)

Join the Guild if you want structure, inspiration and new friends. This inclusive knitting community promotes all things knitting and fibre arts. Monthly meetings bring in guest speakers, trunk shows and technique deep dives! There are also virtual and hybrid attendance options, so you can learn from your sofa or sit with the crowd. It’s a low-pressure way to level up your grandmacore skills.