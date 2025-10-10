Here are 5 unique and eerie Toronto events to stoke that Halloween vibe this month

When October rolls around, Toronto transforms into a playground for the eerie, the unusual, and the downright gothic. From haunted happenings to costume-filled soirées, the city offers something for thrill-seekers and spooky enthusiasts alike. If you’re looking to trade the usual pumpkin patches and horror movie marathons for something a little more… offbeat, you’re in luck.

Goth Bingo Night – Where Dabbers Meet Darkness

On Oc. 30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ground Control (1279 Queen St. W.), Count Dabbula returns to host Goth Bingo Night, a much-loved Toronto tradition for the city’s alternative crowd. This isn’t your typical bingo night: players dab their cards to rounds of classic bingo, Halloween-themed games, and goth-inspired variations that combine clever wordplay with a touch of darkness. Every game comes with prizes from local artisans and businesses. The highlight of the night is the final game where the winner takes home 25 per cent of the total pot.

Eternally Yours: A Vampire Musical Wedding

For those who prefer a little drama with their darkness, Eternally Yours the Musical hits the stage at the Annex Theatre (730 Bathurst St.) running from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. This spooky musical blends love, marriage, Elvis, and vampires in a story set against the backdrop of a Las Vegas wedding.

Everything is perfect at the chapel—love is in the air, friends and family are happy—but then come the vampires. Clever lyrics, catchy music, and a healthy dose of Halloween whimsy make this a treat for those seeking something uniquely spooky.

Halloween Drag Brunch – Musicals Edition

For a dose of daytime glamour and Halloween flair, Halloween Drag Brunch – Musicals Edition takes over The Parlour (642 King St. W.) on Oct. 25 starting at noon. This isn’t just brunch; it’s a bona fide musical shindig where your favourite show tunes meet outrageous costumes and spectacular performances. Sing along to hits from Wicked, The Lion King, Chicago, Rent, and more while enjoying a welcome drink and a table reserved just for you.

The brunch brings together some of the city’s—and Canada’s—top drag talent, including Canada’s Drag Race stars Tynomi Banks and Jada Shada Hudson, Yovska from Dragula, and musicals drag icon Just Peachy.

Halloween Market

Get into the spooky spirit a little early at the free Toronto Sunday Market: Halloween Market, happening Oct. 26 at The Parkdale Hall (1605 Queen St. W.). This one-day, Halloween-themed pop-up promises plenty of festive fun, from eerie décor and goodies to a variety of vendors selling vintage clothing, antiques, and collectibles. It’s a great daytime outing for those who love a good treasure hunt with a spooky twist.

For those who like their Halloween with a skyline view and a lot of bass, the Haunted Halloween Boat Party Cruise on Oct. 24 could be just what you’re looking for. Boarding the Empress of Canada (11 Polson St.), revellers are treated to 4.5 hours of fun complete with two indoor heated dance floors, an outdoor deck, 20+ live performances, and DJs spinning every genre from Top 40 to EDM, Hip-Hop, Reggaetón, Afrobeats, and more.