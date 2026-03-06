Here are 5 amazing places to enjoy the blast of warm weather this weekend in Toronto

Toronto’s finally getting a little warmth this weekend, with the forecast calling for a high of around 14°C on Saturday (with a risk of showers and a thunderstorm) and about 10°C on Sunday (and given the winter weather we’ve experienced to date, it’s paradise!)

It’ll be just warm enough to justify a long walk or an unreasonably optimistic iced coffee. Here are five spots where you can get outside and actually enjoy the mild weekend weather.

Biidaasige Park (Port Lands)

Toronto’s biggest new park in a generation sits near Cherry St on the island of Ookwemin Minising. Its name literally means “sunlight shining toward us,” reflecting the park’s focus on waterway restoration and reconciliation, so it’s a pretty fitting place to explore on a mild March afternoon. The oversized play area is packed with swings, fitness equipment, and a mock beaver dam play structure, making it perfect for kids!

Both adults and their little ones can climb the 30-foot Snowy Owl: the towering structure has a stage built into its belly and lookouts through the owl’s “eyes.” The wider Port Lands project includes thousands of new plantings (including 5,000 trees), so it’s a great place to watch the landscape wake up, even before full spring arrives.

And when you’ve had your fill of exploring, there are plenty of spots nearby to grab a bite to eat, everything from slow-cooked meats and classic sides at Cherry Street Bar-B-Que to Spanish tapas at Madrina. Check out the many ways to spend a perfect day at Biidaasige Park. The Park is located near Cherry St, just off Commissioners St in the Port Lands (near the southeast corner area of Cherry/Commissioners).

Ward’s Island

Ward’s Island in March is the perfect quiet escape: there’s no summer chaos, just lake air and amazing skyline views. Ferries operate year-round from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal (9 Queens Quay W), and during the winter season, the ferry service travels to Ward’s Island.

Treat the ferry ride like a mini-cruise! Grab a window seat, then head straight to the water after you dock to see one of the prettiest skyline angles in the city. Afterward, walk or bike the car-free paths (the trails, cycling routes and boardwalks remain open year-round). Food options are limited in March, so pack some snacks or a full-on picnic lunch before you head out!

Distillery District

The Distillery District is perfect if you want an outdoor stroll surrounded by cafés and prime people-watching. It’s a pedestrian-focused heritage district known for its charming red-brick Victorian buildings and cobblestone lanes, with dozens of indie boutiques and one-of-a-kind shops.

Book a tour or opt for a self-guided architecture walk: the preserved industrial buildings make even a casual stroll feel like a travel moment. The neighbourhood is stacked with art stops, so pop into galleries along the way, including Thompson Landry, Arta Gallery and Corkin Gallery. A few patios might be open this weekend, so go with a group of friends and claim one early for a quick outdoor lunch! Check out some of the best food stops in the Distillery. 55 Mill St.

Evergreen Brick Works

This former brick factory is tucked into the Don Valley ravines and is open daily year-round! Start with the Saturday Farmers Market. It’s open from 9 am to 1 pm, and is one of the best ways to support local vendors while still getting your steps in. Grab a coffee from Picnic Café, then roam the site and head toward the surrounding trails and ravines to soak up that early-spring thaw feeling.

Use the free shuttle if you don’t want to drive. Evergreen’s free shuttle runs seven days a week, all year round between Broadview Station and Brick Works (generally every 30-45 minutes). 550 Bayview Ave.

High Park

So, cherry blossom season hasn’t arrived yet, but High Park still makes for one of the best spring-is-coming walks in the city, especially with the temperature crawling above single digits. The park offers multiple paved entrances and routes, so pick a paved-trail loop and roam about. Make sure to say hi to the animals! The High Park Animal Display is Canada’s oldest animal attraction and includes species like bison, llamas, peacocks, reindeer and highland cattle! 1873 Bloor St W.