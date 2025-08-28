Here are 12 of the best things to do next month in Toronto

The hottest shows and events in Toronto this month include the incomparable Lady Gaga, a Michael Jackson musical, Elvis Costello, great festivals, theatre and much more.

MJ the Musical

Relive the magic of Michael Jackson with the arrival of MJ The Musical in Toronto. Running Sept. 16 to Nov. 2 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, this Tony Award–winning show brings Jackson’s artistry, creativity and iconic moves to life.

Word on the Street

Celebrate our own stories at the Word On The Street’s 36th Annual Festival, Sept. 27–28 at David Pecaut Square. This free literary event features author readings, a marketplace of books and magazines and a slew of fun programs for all ages. Yay books.

Elvis Costello

Legendary songwriter Elvis Costello brings his Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour to Massey Hall on Sept. 26. The iconic musician revisits classics from 1977 to 1986 — including “Alison” and “Watching the Detectives.”

Octet

From Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy comes Octet, a wild new chamber musical exploring Internet addiction and featuring a stunning cast. The Canadian premiere runs Sept. 9 to Oct. 12 at Crow’s Theatre. Expect an unforgettable exploration.

Jane Goodall

Legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall is at Meridian Hall on Sept. 3 for an unforgettable evening of wisdom and inspiration where she will be in conversation with George Stroumboulopoulos. Proceeds support the Jane Goodall Institute.

Wet Leg

Fans of a good “Chaise Longue”? Well then, you’re in luck as indie rock sensation Wet Leg, the Isle of Wight indie rock band, brings its witty lyrics and infectious energy to Toronto’s History on Sept. 12 for a rare concert appearance.

Lady Gaga

Superstar Lady Gaga brings her Mayhem Ball tour to Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 10, 11 and 13. Songs from her latest album, Mayhem, alongside iconic hits and a side of serious theatrics makes for an unforgettable pop spectacle.

Waiting for Godot

Coal Mine Theatre launches its 11th season with Samuel Beckett’s classic Waiting for Godot, Sept. 14 to Oct. 5, directed by Kelli Fox. Stars Ted Dykstra, Alexander Thomas and Jim Mezon will bring Beckett’s dark comedy to this east end stage.

Ian McEwan

Booker Prize–winning author Ian McEwan comes to Toronto’s Isabel Bader Theatre on Sept. 28 as part of Toronto International Festival of Authors. McEwan will discuss his new novel, What We Can Know.

Cabbagetown Fest

The 46th Annual Cabbagetown Festival, Toronto’s longest-running street festival, returns Sept. 7–8 with over 250 vendors, live music, Indigenous performances, family-friendly activities, food and drink specials.

A Fairy Tale for Joyce

Theatre luminaries Tanja Jacobs and Kristen Thompson present A Fairy Tale for Joyce — a unique, improvisation-based performance commissioned by the AGO — on Sept. 26 inside the Joyce Wieland: Heart On exhibit.

Smoke-A-Palooza

Smoke-A-Palooza takes over Sankofa Square on Sept. 6, with live music, fan activations and the world-famous Smoke’s Poutinerie World Poutine Eating Championship, featuring Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry.