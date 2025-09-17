Here are 10 spots in Toronto where you can have a bonfire

One way to celebrate the coming end of summer or a special event is by having a safe and responsible bonfire. Toronto has tight regulations regarding open-air burning, including bonfires, fire pits, sky lanterns, and the use of outdoor fireplaces at city parks and beaches, so if you’re planning a special event (or organized group activity) that includes a fire pit, make sure to get a permit/book a reservation with the city first and pay the necessary fees.

To help you narrow down your options, here are some of our favourite spots to host a bonfire in the city!

Taylor Creek Park

Taylor Creek Park has four fire pits and is the perfect spot to host a large bonfire at night! There’s lots of green space and beautiful landscapes to explore, making it the perfect area to take a hike or go for a bike ride along one of the park’s many paths. The park begins at Don Mills Road in the west and wanders to Dawes Road in the east. 260 Dawes Rd.

Dufferin Grove Park

This 5.3-hectare park on Dufferin Street, just south of Bloor Street West, has two fire pits (north and south pits) with a large mature forest canopy and an outdoor picnic area to dine at. The park also features a multipurpose sports field and basketball court, making it the perfect spot for an end-of-summer get-together. 875 Dufferin St.

Trillium Park

Fire Pit reservations at this park are intended for personal use rather than events or commercial use (but it doesn’t mean you’ll have exclusive access to the park). The park’s fire pit is located on the water’s edge and there’s plenty of seating nearby on large rocks! The fire pit is about a 10–15-minute walk from parking lot 2. Click here to make reservations. 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Carlton Park

This park has one firepit and is located in a central location, near Dupont Avenue and Dundas Street West, making it the perfect spot for a late summer gathering. The park is clean with tons of greenery and includes a ball diamond, basketball court, and wading pool. 20 Edith Ave.

Toronto Island Park

Five fire pits on the Toronto Islands are available for booking, allowing you to host a bonfire with beautiful views of the city: Hanlan’s Point (located south of Billy Bishop Airport), Olympic Island (located at picnic areas 17, 21 and 22), and Centre Island (located west of William Meany Maze).

Earl Bales Park

The park is spread across 127 acres and has two fire pits! It’s a beautiful area for a get-together, with a sensory garden, splash pad, outdoor amphitheatre, memorials, paved walking/cycling trails and picnic sites. 4169 Bathurst St.

Christie Pits

The 8.9-hectare park has one fire pit, as well as tons of things to do! At its edge are three baseball diamonds, a multi-sport field, basketball and volleyball courts, an artificial ice rink, a playground and labyrinth, a splash pad, a wading pool, and a community garden. Bonus: the park is located across from Christie subway station. 750 Bloor St. W.

Home Smith Park

This Etobicoke-based park has two fire pits and is the perfect spot to get cozy by a bonfire. It’s the best spot to view salmon swimming up the Humber River to spawn each fall and is perfect for wildlife-watching (there are plenty of waterfowl, songbirds, and forest critters). The park runs along the west side of the Humber River between the Lambton House Hotel and the Old Mill Inn. It’s fully accessible with a paved trail and several pleasant picnic areas. 4101 Dundas St. W.

Dovercourt Park

This 2.4-hectare park near Dupont and Dufferin has one firepit and tons of facilities available, including a lit ball diamond, two outdoor tennis courts, a wading pool, and playgrounds. It’s centrally located at the northeast corner of the park. 155 Bartlett Ave.

Fairmount Park

Host a bonfire on this 1.9-hectare stretch of land! There are plenty of spots to sit and the park features two ball diamonds, a multipurpose sports field, five outdoor tennis courts, a wading pool, and a children’s playground. 1725 Gerrard St. E.