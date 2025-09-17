Here are 10 more film festivals to check out this fall in Ontario now that TIFF is over

We all know that the Toronto International Film Festival is the largest film festival in North America, attracting the biggest celebs each year and showcasing everything from independent Canadian movies to blockbusters. But TIFF isn’t the only movie festival in town! Ontario is filled with other cinematic events that are worth exploring. Here are 10 film festivals to add to your viewing list this fall.

When: Sept 3-Oct 3, 2025

CaribbeanTales spotlights Caribbean heritage through powerful storytelling. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, so expect curated thematic programs, online and in-person viewing experiences, and Q&As with filmmakers. Film highlights include African American Express, an abstract animation exploring the impact of consumerism in the Black community, and the short Canadian flick Good Girl, about a single mother in Calgary’s East African community who challenges traditions to protect her daughter from circumcision.

When: Sept 13-21, 2025

Head to Northern Ontario for screenings of acclaimed Canadian and international films, with a special focus on Indigenous and Francophone voices. Opening day screenings include Clear Sky, a mental health documentary about an Anishinaabe man who struggles with addiction, and Oh, Hi, a dark comedy about the highs and lows of modern dating.

When: Sept 18-21, 2025

The festival’s format is “Four Nights, Four Films, Four Parties!” Kick things off with a glamorous old-Hollywood-style red-carpet gala on opening night, followed by film screenings at Meaford Hall, like Never Look Away, an intimate portrait of a trailblazing female photojournalist, directed by Lucy Lawless.

When: Sept 24-28, 2025

One of the world’s top animation festivals will take over downtown Ottawa with five days of screenings, talks and parties. This year, visitors can catch over 200 new films and go behind the scenes at Animation Exposé. Special screenings include the “Universe Room – A Tribute to Clyde Henry”, a series of screenings of Clyde Henry’s earlier films, like Madame Tutli-Putli, Higglety Pigglety Pop!, and the VR project Gymnasia.

When: Oct 3-5, 2025

The festival celebrates Indigenous legacy through film, storytelling and cinematography workshops. Opening night features a red-carpet welcome event and film premiere, while the festival’s closing night will include a red-carpet event, gala dinner, guest speakers, awards ceremony, a student graduation ceremony and a live performance by Adrian Sutherland!

When: Oct 15-19, 2025

Just in time for the Halloween season, this festival celebrates all-things horror, sci-fi and action! Each year, Toronto After Dark audiences gather at Scotiabank Theatre for cult indie features and filmmaker Q&As (plus a post-film pint at the Horseshoe Tavern). This year, the festival will screen about 40 new films, both features and shorts. The full film lineup goes live at the end of September, but see last year’s schedule for a good idea of what to expect.

When: Oct 16-19, 2025

Reelworld showcases the works of filmmakers and actors who are Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian or People of Colour. Opening night screenings take place at The Royal Theatre, while all other screenings take place at The Paradise Theatre.

When: Oct 17-19, 2025

This is a nostalgic celebration of classic cinema! This year, expect movies centred around the theme of family dynamics (i.e., “If you knew my family, you would understand”). Look out for historic comedies like You Can’t Take It With You (1938), Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949), Bell, Book and Candle (1958), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and The Graduate (1967).

When: Oct 23-Nov 2, 2025

Expect 10 days of diverse films showcasing Canadian and international filmmakers, as well as Francophone, female, and 2SLGBTQI+ storytellers. Over 300 screenings are planned this year, including After the Hunt, a psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a crossroads when a star student (The Bear star Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield).

When: Oct 24-Nov 2, 2025

The festival showcases filmmakers from across Southwestern Ontario, along with Canadian/international works. And there’ll be much more than cinematic screenings! Expect Q&As, workshops, community-focused events, parties, and tons of other cultural events. Opening night includes live performances by Amanda Keele, a preview of the 2025 FCFF program and an after-party with live entertainment.