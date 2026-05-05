Here are 10 amazing Toronto festivals to check out over the next two months

With warmer weather finally on the way, Toronto is heading into one of its busiest and most fun festival seasons of the year, with the most amazing lineup of cultural events that make it very easy to forget winter ever happened! Here are 10 spring festivals worth checking out in Toronto over the next few months.

When: May 4 to 10

Where: Various venues

Departure is what happens when music energy collides with industry networking. Expect music showcases, premium concerts, film and TV screenings, after-hours DJ sets and special programming, alongside a conference that boasts more than 200 speakers, 3,000 delegates and over 100 festival events!

When: May

Where: Various venues, including the Aga Khan Park, The Bentway and the CONTACT Gallery

This citywide photography festival returns for its 30th edition, with exhibitions, public art installations, talks, workshops and other programming spread across the city, giving the city a gallery-like feel for a full month! Bonus: This year also includes the CONTACT Photobook Fair on May 2 at Stephen Bulger Gallery.

When: May 15 to 17

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St W

Nathan Phillips Square will get a serious flavour upgrade this spring when the Toronto Halal Bites Festival rolls in for three days worth of halal food, culture and art. Look out for live food stations, a cooking show, cultural performances, art installations, a gallery, market vendors and family-friendly programming (including a kids’ zone).

When: May 9

Where: Tommy Thompson Park

Not every great spring festival needs a stage; sometimes nature is the perfect setting. The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s Spring Bird Festival celebrates the return of 50 million migratory birds to Toronto each spring! Tommy Thompson Park lies along two major migratory flyways and has recorded 334 bird species.

When: June 11 to July 19

Where: Various venues, including Nathan Phillips Square

This annual festival turns the human voice into the main event with concerts and workshops across the city! This year’s lineup includes a free preview concert at Nathan Phillips Square on May 20, the Canadian A Cappella Championships at Koerner Hall on May 23, as well as additional shows, songwriting sessions and music-industry programming.

When: May 22 to 31

Where: TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St W

Inside Out returns to TIFF Lightbox, bringing queer cinema and community together in one of the city’s most popular film spaces. The festival creates room for 2SLGBTQ+ audiences to gather around authentic and multifaceted stories, drawing crowds of about 35,000 with more than 100 films and videos from Canada and around the world!

When: May 23 and 24

Where: Various locations

This free event is one of the city’s best annual spring traditions, turning a regular May weekend into a rare chance to step inside some of Toronto’s most-loved buildings and sites! This year’s edition is themed “The World in a City,” so visitors can explore the people, places and stories that shape Toronto’s global character ahead of FIFA World Cup 26. There’ll be more than 150 buildings and sites to explore, as well as neighbourhood tours and talks.

When: June 6 and 7

Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre (Toronto Metropolitan University)

This is one of the largest independent comic arts festivals in the world and, as always, is completely free to the public, drawing more than 28,000 visitors and 315 artists. It’s the perfect spot to meet other readers or collectors, or perhaps just stop by if you want to discover a weird new book.

When: June 3 to 28

Where: Various locations

This iconic spring-summer festival will once again transform Toronto’s identity through the aptly titled theme of PLAY, allowing visitors to encounter experiences that evoke child’s play through imagination. Expect stories that spotlight justice and reconciliation by boldly addressing equal play, while also exploring the uncertainty of shifting dynamics, the need to win and the imbalance of power play. And yes, technically Luminato stretches into the summer season, but its spring arrival makes it one of the clearest signs that Toronto’s big festival season has fully kicked in!

When: June 11 to July 19

Where: Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway

This is another late spring/early summer sleeper hit. FIFA Fan Fest is an all-ages, citywide celebration of the 2026 World Cup, showcasing the city’s cultural vibrancy through art, music and food (but whether residents will be able to simply walk in for free is still up for debate).