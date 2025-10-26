Here are the 6 creepiest haunted houses in Toronto to visit this Halloween

Face your fears and phobias this Halloween by checking out these spooky haunted houses in and around Toronto (but only enter, if you dare…)

The grounds of Casa Loma will be transformed into an immersive theatrical experience filled with actors, gardens, and chambers below the castle! Walk at your own pace through a 2 kilometre trail, starting in the lower gardens of Casa Loma, and wind your way through the castle’s tunnels and darkest spaces never-before open to the public in this 1-hour-long experience. While you’re there, check out Zombie Apocalypse — Toronto’s newest (and largest) zombie-themed haunted house. This is an all-ages event, however children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Price: $45–$55 for Legends of Horror. Zombie Apocalypse is not included with admission to Legends of Horror unless a combination ticket is purchased (see website for details).

Address: The entrance to Legends of Horror is through the gate at Davenport and Walmer Road, directly into the lower gardens. Zombie Apocalypse is in the abandoned facility south of the historic Casa Loma at 175 Kendal Avenue (southeast corner of Kendal and Davenport).

When: Oct. 4–Nov. 1

This fall, Canada’s Wonderland will transform its theme park into a scream park. Once you pass the gates of terror, you’ll encounter monsters, scare zones, mazes, ghoulish street performers, live music, thrilling night rides, and electrifying live shows. Check out old man Howell’s elaborate corn maze, filled with twisting aisles, dead-ends, and scarecrows watching over the activities from their perches between the corn rows. Or listen out for the spooky skeletal percussionists as they roam the park, mesmerizing guests with their addictive beats. This event is not recommended for children under 13. Guests aren’t permitted into Halloween Haunt if wearing make-up/costumes.

Price: $55+ (cheaper for pass holders)

Address: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, Ont.

When: Sept. 26–Nov. 2

Toronto’s original haunted attraction includes all 7 haunted walk-through mazes featuring over 120 live actors. Screemers offers unlimited rides on the Midway of Madness, housed under a Huge 15,000 Square foot open tent, featuring realistic props, stage shows, and a fully licensed vampire lounge. Screemers isn’t recommended for children under the age of 10 or those with heart conditions. Costume masks won’t be allowed inside mazes.

Price: From $39.95-$49.95+

Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan (across the street from Vaughan subway station)

When: Oct. 10–Nov.1

Roam through a three-storey spooky indoor haunted house and vast outdoor maze, filled with live actors and shadows that unexpectedly sneak up on you. This event is so scary it’s only for those 14 and older.

Price: $24.99-$29.99 per person (taxes included); cash only, tickets at door only.

Address: 7 McIntosh Ave., Etobicoke (between Parklawn and Royal York off the Queensway)

When: Oct. 3–Nov. 2

Featuring a haunted cemetery and plenty of eerie displays, the family behind this experience has launched a new walk-through haunted house titled “DARKNESS” this year. While the yard haunt is free, admission to the haunted house is $10 — and all proceeds go toward the Vaughan Food Bank.

Price: $10

Address: 1 Krisbury Avenue, Thornhill, Ont.

When: Oct. 28–31, 6–10 p.m.

Wander through a pitch-black cornfield (just don’t get lost) and experience four different horror mazes at this legendary haunted farm. Roam through the swamp woods where chainsaw-wielding hillbillies rule, survive encounters with creepy clowns at Carnival, and meet mysterious beings at the visitor’s lab. Don’t forget to check out Dr. Hiller’s house—there’s only one way in and one way out, but so much horror between. Before you leave, check out the 2-hour haunted campfire.

Price: $59.99

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd, Bright, ON N0J 1B0

When: Thursdays to Sunday until Oct. 31.

Click here for 7 of the best Halloween costume stores in Toronto.