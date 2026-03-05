Harry Styles says sorry for excluding Toronto from his tour by bringing a pop-up here

Harry Styles is bringing a pop-up store to Toronto this weekend to celebrate his new album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, which drops this Friday, March 6. For fans of the former One Direction bandmate, this is probably the most exciting thing happening in the city this weekend. Considering the singer so rudely excluded Toronto from his upcoming tour (and opted for 30 shows in New York City instead), this pop-up may be his way of saying sorry to Canada.

The pop-up will be set up at 938 Queen St. W., inside The Welcome Market, just a short walk from Trinity Bellwoods Park. It’s open Friday from 4–9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Entry is completely free and no tickets are needed, so you can just show up.

Toronto is the only Canadian city chosen for pop-up, joining other North American cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix and Seattle. The event was first teased on the artist’s official fan headquarters Instagram account, @hshq, on Sunday and later confirmed on Wednesday, providing fans with the details regarding dates and location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Styles HQ (@hshq)

Inside the pop-up store, fans will find merchandise specially made for the new album. Expected items include T-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, polos, hats, socks, baby T-shirts and a few products that will only be available at the pop-up. Fans with eligible American Express cards can access early entry, bring a guest, use a dedicated checkout line and receive a small complimentary gift while supplies last.

Toronto isn’t part of Styles’ 2026 tour. He is performing in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Australia, so this pop-up is really the only Harry Styles moment the city is getting this year. Queen Street West is easy to get to, it costs nothing to walk in and it’s only for the weekend, so it’s worth a visit even if you’re just a casual fan.

If you are unable to attend the event, the album will be soon available at all local record stores starting Friday, March 6.