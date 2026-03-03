Gorillaz just announced fall tour dates and here’s how to get tickets in Toronto

This fall just got a lot more exciting for virtual band fans. Gorillaz has finally mapped out their grand North American tour, with stops in some of the continent’s biggest cities — including Toronto.

To celebrate the latest release of their new album, The Mountain, Gorillaz are set to stop in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 4. The tour — titled The Mountain Tour — starts on Sept. 17 in Orlando, and it will have its only other Canadian stop in Montreal’s Bell Centre. The tour will make its final stop back in the U.S., in Seattle.

The long-awaited new album will feature 15 tracks and includes collaborations and contributions from icons like Johnny Marr and Dennis Hopper. Gorillaz last played in Toronto in 2022 for their eighth album Cracker Island, marking four years since their last stop in the city.

Their upcoming tour is a chance for fans to listen live to the band’s ninth studio album, a soulful musical experience that music outlet NME describes as “a world-building ode to death and starting over.”

For those unfamiliar with Gorillaz, the musical group is a U.K.-based virtual band, first started by singer-songwriter Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. Gorillaz is primarily made up of fictional members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs. The band most recently won a Grammy for Best Alternative Album in 2024.

How to get tickets to Gorillaz in Toronto

When Gorillaz stop in Toronto on Oct. 4, they’ll be joined by special guests Little Simz and Deltron 3030.

If you want to snag tickets to the show, tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. But fans can also sign up online to get access to presale tickets, no code required. The artist presale will take place on March 6 at 10 a.m.