R&B star Givēon adds Toronto to headlining tour lineup this fall with homegrown artist

R&B star Givēon is bringing Dear Beloved, The Tour to Toronto’s Coca‑Cola Coliseum on Oct. 27, 2025. The news comes after his second studio album, Beloved, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 earlier this month and one of his songs is currently one of the top on Apple Music’s R&B chart.

“It’s finally time to take this show on the road. It’s been too long…” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “BELOVED was made to be experienced live.. I cannot wait to see you all.”

The tour kicks off in Seattle on Oct. 1 and will include stopovers in other major cities, including Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago, with a final performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVĒON (@giveon)

The lineup for the Toronto performance will include the acclaimed funk‑rock band Free Nationals, UK–born R&B artist Sasha Keable and another R&B artist with a local connection — Toronto–born songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson (who is behind the city’s new favourite sandwich shop)! The Grammy–nominated artist went to high school at Humberside Collegiate Institute, and her latest album Cyan Blue earned a Best Engineered Album nod at last year’s Grammys, so fans are stoked at the upcoming tour.

“[I] wish you were headlining but [I]’ll take it,” one fan stated on Instagram under the tour announcement. “[C]an we pleaseeeeee get a headliner soon[?]”

This will be Givēon’s third headlining tour, following his Timeless Tour in 2021 and his Give or Take Tour in 2022.

Givēon’s Dear Beloved tour dates:

Oct. 1 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 7–8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Oct. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 30 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Presale tickets for the Dear Beloved tour are currently available, with general tickets going on sale this Friday.