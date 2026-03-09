Get outside and enjoy the warm weather in Toronto right now, because we have some bad news…

Toronto might have felt almost springlike over the weekend, with the city hitting 17.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, topping the previous record for that date of 17.2 C set in 1860, but the city is heading back into much colder territory in the days ahead.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto’s forecast will drop from 13 C on Tuesday and 11 C on Wednesday to just 1 C on Thursday and Friday, then 0 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday, with chances of flurries or mixed precipitation showing up as the week wears on!

Even the beginning of next week shows a clear swing away from this past weekend’s mild, patio-friendly feel.

According to Forecast Office Toronto, colder air is set to return and stick around for a few days, potentially opening the door to another snowstorm in the March 16 to 18 window.

“Don’t be fooled by the warmth we are currently experiencing — winter is not over yet. The snowstorm signal has remained consistent and has strengthened notably in recent runs. There is a prominent signal for a strong snowstorm around the 16th timeframe, as mentioned previously,” Forecast Office’s X account stated on Sunday, adding that “a lot can still change,” and the system could ultimately track north or south of us.

“For now, it’s something we’ll continue to monitor closely.”

Whether or not we get a snowstorm, the city is still in for a sharp temperature drop, especially considering that Toronto’s seasonal normal high at this time is about 4 C. Make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out at night: overnight lows will fall to -5 C Thursday night and -6 C Friday night.