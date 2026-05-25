Future of Annex arts scene bright as funds roll in to support local theatres and a new comedy club

A popular Toronto comedy theatre could be getting a new home in Mirvish Village

Toronto’s small theatre scene could be getting a major funding boost, but this time inside the newly redeveloped Mirvish Village.

City Council is considering a motion this week that would release $440,000 to help Bad Dog Theatre Co. turn raw space at 588-590 Markham St. into a new home for education, rehearsal and performance programming. If approved, the funding would make Bad Dog the latest small arts organization in the Annex/Mirvish Village area to receive city-backed support for some badly needed cultural space upgrades.

The motion, brought forward by city councillor Dianne Saxe and seconded by city councillor Jamaal Myers, recommends that the money be used to convert the Mirvish Village space into working facilities for Bad Dog Theatre, which lost its home during the pandemic. The site’s basement area could accommodate two small theatres and workshop space.

“This space is accessible, has excellent transit service and is close to several other gems of the Bloor Street Culture Corridor, and will help re-establish the artistic vibrancy of the old Mirvish Village,” the motion stated. “Mirvish Village has offered Bad Dog Theatre a long-term lease, but capital upgrades are required to convert the raw space into working rehearsal and performance facilities.”

Bad Dog Theatre has been part of Toronto’s comedy scene since 1982, offering improvised comedy performances along with improv, sketch and stand-up classes throughout the year. The potential new home would land in a neighbourhood that has been steadily rebuilding its cultural identity.

“Ward 11 has a vibrant, popular and unique Culture Corridor with more than 25 world-class arts and culture organizations,” including major museums, Hot Docs, the Royal Conservatory of Music, Tafelmusik, Lee’s Palace and several small theatres, the motion noted, adding that these small theatres are essential for Toronto’s performing arts community and for everyone who benefits from their performances.

The motion follows another recent funding boost for nearby arts spaces, which was also spearheaded by Saxe and Myers. Earlier this spring, City Council approved $900,000 for three Annex performing arts organizations: Tranzac Club on Brunswick Ave., Annex Theatre at the Randolph Centre for the Arts and the Al Green Theatre inside the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre.

The biggest share of that funding went to Tranzac Club, which received $550,000 for major capital work. The not-for-profit arts hub hosts programming seven days a week, with three performance rooms holding more than 1,500 performances and events a year. The city funding will go toward replacing aging HVAC systems and adding fully accessible gender-neutral washrooms.

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The rest of that funding was split between the Al Green Theatre, which received $300,000 for technical upgrades, including wiring, lighting, acoustic work and a new projector, and the Annex Theatre, which received $50,000 for an accessibility ramp.

If the Bad Dog funding is approved, the proposed $440,000 would be financed by Section 37 money secured specifically for cultural or community space. This item is currently being considered by Council.