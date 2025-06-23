Our guide to the best free things to do at Toronto Pride

Pride weekend has finally arrived and it’s shaping up to be a fun one with so many events taking place all weekend long. From festival parties to celebrating with your pets, here are the best free things to do this Pride weekend in Toronto.

Celebrate Indigenous and two-spirit pride

While being Pride Month, June also marks National Indigenous History Month. Following Pride Toronto’s parade on Saturday, there will be an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous and two-spirit identity at the Garden Stage. This event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature an artists’ market and performances embracing Indigenous culture and unity.

Take part in a march

We all know about the Pride parade, but that’s not the only march happening this weekend. This Friday night, you can take part in the Trans Rally, which begins at 7 p.m. and ends with an afterparty at the Community Stage. On Saturday, the Dyke March celebrating lesbians is happening at 1 p.m., and also ends with an afterparty and community fair at the Community Stage. Finally, on Sunday, queer and trans Torontonians and allies can join the Pride Parade at 2 p.m., which will have over 100 groups marching.

Grab your bike and go for a Pride Ride

Calling all cyclists! The Neon Riders is hosting a Pride Ride on Thursday, so head out to Nathan Phillips Square decked out in colour, bring your friends, bring some water and bring a good mood, because there’s going to be snacks, free goodies and plenty of fun!

Get loud at the Drag Ball

Don’t worry, you won’t need a suitcase for this fabulous trip around the world. Join Pride Toronto this Saturday for what is known as the biggest drag event of the year. Drag Ball will feature 70 drag acts from Canada and beyond! The nine-hour extravaganza features artists from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Canada’s Drag Race, Canada vs the World, Slaycation, Call Me Mother and plenty of local talent! Headliners include Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles, Murray Hill and more.

The event is free to enter and will take place at TD Main Stage in Nathan Phillips Square, beginning at 2 p.m.

Celebrate Pride with the whole family

Pride Toronto is hosting a Family Pride event on Saturday for you to bring the little ones along for events catered just for them! Head to Church Street Public School for live music, storytelling, arts and crafts, interactive performances, story time with Fay & Fluffy and maybe even a magic show.

Celebrate Pride with your pup

Hoping to bring your furry friend along to Pride? Then Pup Your Pride is the perfect opportunity for you and your dog. This Saturday, Dogfather & Co is hosting a meet-up in Ramsden Dog Park at 12 p.m. The event is free to enter, featuring a best-dressed contest and parade. Be sure to grab some pet pride swag and treat your pup to some dog ice cream.

Get groovy at the Green Space Festival

If you’re ready to party the night away, then you have to check out the Green Space Festival this weekend in Barbara Hall Park. With free admission and no age restriction, this party event offers five nights of themed fun with a fantastic lineup of DJs, producers and performers.

This Friday, One World will feature Juliet Mendoza and DJ Holographic, followed by Lipstick Jungle on Saturday with Kiki LeFreak, DJ Minx and more. There’s also Starry Night on Wednesday, Disco Disco on Thursday and Treehouse on Saturday.

Attend Pride Toronto’s hottest party

Blockorama is celebrating its 27th year and is officially Pride Toronto’s longest-running stage! This amazing party spotlights Toronto’s 2SLGBTQI+ African, Black and Caribbean community through performers, DJs, artists, drag, ballroom, health workers and activists curated by Blackness Yes!, and will be happening at the Mill Street Wellness Stage on Sunday at 2 p.m.