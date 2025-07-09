Foul ball: Toronto Blue Jays the second most affordable MLB experience, but only if you’re American

A new study suggests Toronto Blue Jays fans can enjoy a full ballpark experience for less than most other Major League Baseball (MLB) cities. According to new research from The Action Network, Toronto is one of the most budget-friendly cities for MLB baseball fans travelling to catch a game in 2025, ranking second only to Cleveland in overall affordability.

Of course, the very sizeable flaw in the ranking is that the costs are in American dollars, meaning there is a generous 30% savings for fans south of the border who come up to Toronto to watch their team lose against the Blue Jays.

Currently, the Blue Jays are on a 10-game winning streak and are leading the American League East division. It has local fans excited about the team for the first time in years.

For the study, researchers from the analytics company analyzed the average cost of a full MLB away trip across 30 major cities, looking at factors such as accommodations, tickets, food, drinks, parking and transportation.

They found that the average cost of a two-night Airbnb stay in the city (for a weekend in July, Aug or Sept for two guests) comes in at just $339 ($247.78USD), while game day tickets average about $119 ($87USD). Depending on where you eat, an inexpensive meal will set you back by about $25 ($18.34USD). Down a beer at the game for about $7.97 ($5.83USD), well below booze prices seen in major U.S. markets like LA ($11.63 or about $8.50USD) and Boston ($10.94 or $8USD).

Getting around the city is also cheaper compared to other MLB cities. A one-way ride on the TTC is about $3.35 ($2.44USD), and parking near the Rogers Centre can range anywhere between $15 and $35, but starts as low as $10 during off-peak times, making it one of the least expensive options for drivers in the league!

Still, Cleveland snagged the top spot for overall affordability. Fans visiting Progressive Field can enjoy $123 ($90USD) game tickets, $5.47 ($4USD) beers (the cheapest in the league), and $20 ($15USD) parking.

In comparison, LA was named the most expensive MLB city to visit in 2025. A two-night stay there will set you back $466 ($341USD), with game day tickets nearing $242 ($177USD), and parking can cost up to $47 ($35USD). Even a basic meal will set fans back about $34 ($25USD).

Anyone attending Atlanta’s MLB All-Star Game on July 15 will pay about 478% more compared to a regular game! For a two-night stay from July 14 to 16, fans can expect to pay an additional $65.66 ($48USD), while game day tickets will surge by $589.61 ($431USD).

In reality, using real dollars, attending a Blue Jays game is actually one of the most expensive for those who live in the immediate area. And, a simple Google search suggests the cheapest beer at the Rogers Centre for games is actually $12.99.

Still, the team is winning, and the seats on the resale market are actually still cheap, so that helps.