Former U.S. VP Kamala Harris is heading to Toronto this fall

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Toronto this November as part of a 15-city book tour.

Harris made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday. The tour kicks off in New York on Sept 24, one day after the release of her memoir “107 Days,” and will end at Miami’s Ziff Opera House in late November.

Harris lands in Toronto on Nov 16.

“107 Days is my candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris stated in the post. “Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together.”

In another Insta post, the 60-year-old said that writing the book felt like living the campaign in reverse — “rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again. Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned,” Harris said, adding that the book isn’t a recap of the race, it’s more of a candid and personal account of her journey — “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Harris, who took over as Democratic leader after Biden dropped out last year July, was defeated in November by now U.S. President Donald Trump. If she had been elected, Harris would have been the first woman and the first woman of colour to have become president, so fans at the book event will likely hear a ton of behind-the-scenes stories.

As for Harris’s future, perhaps she isn’t through with politics. Sources close to Harris told NBC News in July that she was looking to keep her options open to run for president again in 2028.

A Conversation with Kamala Harris takes place at Meridian Hall in Toronto on Sun, Nov 16 at 3:00 pm. Bonus: Tickets include a copy of 107 Days.