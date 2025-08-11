Former Raptors star Serge Ibaka returns to shine a light on Toronto’s best Spanish restaurants

Toronto may be a hub of multiculturalism, filled with diverse pockets of Jamaican, Italian, Greek, and Chinese culture, but it lacks a dedicated Spanish district. In comes Serge Ibaka. The former Toronto Raptor star teamed up with Madrí Excepcional, a premium Spanish-inspired beer, to put the spotlight on the city’s hidden Spanish treasures. The result is the “Serge Stamp List”, a curated guide to must-visit Spanish-inspired spots across the GTA!

Over the weekend, Ibaka toured the city, stopping at each handpicked location to give it his official “Serge Stamp” in the window (so, if you happen to spot this stamp, you’ll know it’s a mark of approval from one of Toronto’s most recognizable sports icons!) His goal is to help Torontonians discover authentic Spanish cuisine, culture and hospitality, all without having to book a flight.

The Serge Stamp List features six top picks in and around Toronto:

The Spanish Pig: A go-to for authentic Spanish imports, from jamón and chorizo to top-quality seafood and pantry staples (77 Roncesvalles Ave).

La Paella: This restaurant serves some of Toronto’s most authentic Spanish meals, including its namesake dish (1146 Queen St E).

Tapas at Embrujo: A flamenco-fueled experience blending Spanish music, arts and cuisine! Dine on authentic Spanish tapas classics like tortilla de patatas (97 Danforth Ave).

(97 Danforth Ave). Campo Restaurant: Expect rustic Spanish-inspired dining with a focus on warmth, health and comfort food (244 Jane St).

Casa Barcelona: This restaurant has been a leader in Toronto’s tapas scene for over a decade! Guests can also dine on everything from p iquillo peppers and tortilla (a traditional flat filled Spanish omelette) to crispy deep-fried squid and black beans stewed with smoky sausages (2980 Bloor St W, Etobicoke).

(2980 Bloor St W, Etobicoke). Café de Madrid: Brings the heart of Spanish tradition to the suburbs, one paella at a time (137 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville).

After visiting the top Serge Stamp List spots, check out these tips on how to have a Spanish vacation without ever leaving Toronto!