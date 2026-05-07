Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to buy stake in Brampton basketball team

One of America’s most recognisable basketball owners just bought a stake in the Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
The news that Mark Cuban, former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, star of the TV show Shark Tank, and all-around wealthy bro, is coming to the GTA was mentioned during a Brampton city council meeting by Honey Badgers CEO Al Whitely, according to an article in the Brampton Guardian.
Team owner Leonard Asper has a business relationship with Cuban at Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.
Mark Cuban is back to owning basketball teams!
He’s joined the ownership group for the Brampton Honey Badgers of the CEBL. https://t.co/XqOYiSAAcY
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) May 6, 2026
“I’ve worked for Mark and had a relationship with him for the last 25 years,” Whitley said, for an interview published in the Brampton Guardian. “Mark and our owner Leonard Asper have been business partners for multiple years.”
The Brampton Honey Badgers are a professional basketball team competing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League and playing their home games at the CAA Centre. Originally founded in 2018 as the Hamilton Honey Badgers, the franchise relocated permanently to Brampton in 2022 winning its first CEBL championship the same year.
The team also added Raptors super fan Nav Bhatia as a community ambassador.
The CEBL was founded in 2018 and has 10 teams from six provinces across the country. The 2026 season begins May 9.