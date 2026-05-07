Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to buy stake in Brampton basketball team

One of America’s most recognisable basketball owners just bought a stake in the Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The news that Mark Cuban, former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, star of the TV show Shark Tank, and all-around wealthy bro, is coming to the GTA was mentioned during a Brampton city council meeting by Honey Badgers CEO Al Whitely, according to an article in the Brampton Guardian.

Team owner Leonard Asper has a business relationship with Cuban at Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.