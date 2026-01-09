Floating Pickleball Is Coming to the Toronto Boat Show

If you thought pickleball had officially taken over parks, gyms, and community centres, the Toronto International Boat Show is taking it to the next level—by putting the game on the water. The only question is whether or not it’s coming to Muskoka this summer.

Running Jan 17–25, at the Enercare Centre, the 68th annual Toronto Boat Show will debut a full-sized floating pickleball court on its massive indoor lake, making it the only place in the world where you can play pickleball on water—indoors. Visitors can sign up to play between Jan. 17 and 21, with equipment provided (or bring your own paddle if you’re serious).

The floating court is one of a number of cool features at North America’s largest indoor boat show, which will once again transform the Coca-Cola Coliseum into a massive indoor lake. The show features more than 1,000 boats, hundreds of new marine products, and over 200 free seminars covering everything from sailing and fishing to adventure travel and marine careers.

Beyond pickleball, the lake itself is a constant hub of activity. Visitors can hop into clear kayaks, canoes, and pedal boats during daily glow-in-the-dark and “golden hour” boating sessions, watch stand-up paddleboard races, or check out remote-control sailing regattas. There are also antique boat rides offered every day (with proceeds going to charity) and waterskiing and wakeboarding shows on the final weekend.

Another major highlight this year is the 20th anniversary of the Paddling Film Festival, which kicks off its 2026 world tour at the Boat Show on Thursday, January 22. The evening screening will feature award-winning international paddling films, door prizes, and a chance to win a lightweight kayak.

One event not to miss is the Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships. And, there are plenty of free educational seminars, a massive fish tank stocked with Ontario species, and more.

The Toronto International Boat Show runs Jan. 17–25, 2026 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. For schedules and tickets, visit torontoboatshow.com.