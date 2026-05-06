FIFA Fan Festival tickets are live and here’s all the info on prices, activations & concert lineup

The City of Toronto has officially opened ticket reservations for the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto, another step on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 next month. The announcement is the start of what the City of Toronto is calling a “city-wide celebration,” but it also revives ongoing debates about cost, access, and the use of public space for a FIFA-branded event.

The Fan Festival, branded as the official gathering space for supporters during the tournament, will run for 22 event days from June 11 to July 19. It will be hosted across two downtown sites: Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway.

According to the City of Toronto, tickets are now available in both free and premium tiers. General admission tickets are limited, with a maximum of four per transaction, and attendees will receive barcodes starting May 15. Premium tickets, priced from $100 to $300, have guaranteed entry and enhanced experiences, while approximately 500 free tickets per day are being distributed through community groups.

In a news release, city officials are encouraging residents to reserve early, noting that daily capacity is limited and entry is not guaranteed without a ticket.

The Fan Festival is designed to run alongside match days, offering live screenings, music performances, food vendors, and cultural programming. The idea, according to the City, is to showcase Toronto as a global hub.

Toronto will also be a host city for six official matches during the tournament, including Canada’s first-ever men’s World Cup match on home soil on June 12, as well as a Round of 32 match on July 2. The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on June 11 and concludes with the final in New York on July 19.

One major concern raised by community groups and some residents centres on access and equity. While the City is offering a limited number of free tickets, the initial plan, which was criticised by the general public, saw a $10 charge just for basic entry. Still, the majority of free general admission tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly, raising fears that many residents — particularly those without flexible schedules or strong digital access — may be excluded from what is being framed as a city-wide celebration.

Premium ticket options are available in three tiers: Casamigos Clubhouse, Pitchside Terrace, and Garden Pavilion.

These paid tickets guarantee expedited entry and provide access to exclusive areas within the festival grounds. Each premium ticket includes dedicated viewing areas to the main stage and screens, private washrooms, and enhanced food and beverage offerings. The Casamigos Clubhouse is the top; tier, featuring a climate-controlled double-decker lounge, an expanded outdoor patio, and premium furnishings. The Pitchside Terrace offers an elevated open-air viewing platform, while the Garden Pavilion provides a more relaxed shaded environment with seating, food truck access, and additional activations.

Across all premium tiers, guests benefit from a more comfortable and less crowded environment.

The FIFA Fan Festival will also feature a lineup of Canadian and international musicians and performers such as Alessia Cara, along with bands such as Bedouin Soundclash, Big Wreck, and Walk off the Earth.

In addition to live music, the festival grounds will have a number of interactive installation such as a custom soccer mini-pitch featuring artwork by Indigenous artist Alanah Astehtsi’ Otsistóhkwaˀ Jewel.