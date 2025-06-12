Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Corvettes to take over Yorkville this weekend, oh my

For dads who are into cars, Bloor-Yorkville will transform into a luxury automotive runway once again this Father’s Day as the Yorkville Exotic Car Show returns for its milestone 15th anniversary! This Sunday, June 15, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., more than 135 rare and exotic vehicles will line Bloor Street, from Avenue Road to Yonge Street, for this free, family-friendly event.

Attendees can get up close and personal with brands like Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Supercars, alongside legendary drivers and celebrity guestsThe event will focus on the evolution of the brands, with some of the finest early versions of cars on display beside the more recent models, so it’s the perfect chance to experience some rarely seen beauties all in one location.

As you stroll down Bloor St, enjoy live street performances from local musicians, including Canadian singer-songwriter Suzie McNeil (2 p.m. at the Neutrogena Stage, next to The Paddock Club, in front of L’Occitane en Provence, 102 Bloor St. W.), Toronto singer Ale Nunez, Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade, The Johnny Max Band and more!

Make sure to stop by the Bloor-Yorkville BIA tent to enter the Bloor-Yorkville Father’s Day gift-pack draw, filled with gift vouchers, eyewear, spa certificates and more, valued at $2,110!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloor-Yorkville (@blooryorkville)

This year’s Exotic Car Show promises more than just horsepower and prizes; it’s all in support of Melanoma Canada, with proceeds from corporate sponsorships, display cars, and donations going toward cancer research. According to the charity, in Canada, melanoma is one of the few cancers on the rise, affecting people regardless of sex, age or race.

To date, the show has raised over $915,000 in support of cancer charities. Last year was a record-breaking fundraising year, with the event raising $265,000, and this year, event organizations are looking to raise $300,000!

At Sunday’s event, look out for a special “Mole Mobile” rolling about. In partnership with the Canadian Dermatology Association, certified dermatologists will provide free skin cancer screenings and offer valuable education on skin cancer prevention to attendees.

Again, Bloor St will be closed to traffic between Avenue Rd and Yonge St for the event, allowing visitors to walk the red carpet and get up close and personal with their dream cars! Follow @BloorYorkville on Instagram for more info.

In addition to the Exotic Car Show, check out the Taste of Little Italy festival (June 13–15) as well as these Father’s Day activities in Toronto.