Everything you need to know about the Blue Jays’ breakout star Addison Barger

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ 10-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-1 loss against the Chicago White Sox, but all isn’t lost! Addison Barger has been central to the team’s recent winning stretch (their best since 2015), delivering a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning against the Angels on Saturday and hitting a two-run homer against the White Sox on Monday.

Although his magic didn’t translate to Wednesday’s game, Toronto remains on top of the AL East, so Barger’s offensive play will be crucial in upcoming games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Barger before the Jays’ next matchup.

Stats

Age: 25 | height: 6′ 0″ | weight: 210 lbs

Batting average : .264 AVG

: .264 AVG Last 10 games: 11 hits | 11 runs batted in | 3 home runs | 2 walks | 9 strikeouts

Overview

According to MLB.com, Barger was born in Bellevue, Wash., and grew up in Florida. He was a huge fan of outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and began switch-hitting at age 10 to be more like him. In 2018, he was named to the Florida Region All High School Senior First Team alongside former Jays prospect Gunnar Hoglund. Baseball America listed him as Toronto’s fifth-highest-ranked prospect entering the 2023-2024 season and sixth-highest entering 2024. He was drafted by the Jays in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft.

Did you know?

At just 14, Barger trained and competed in the Dominican Prospect League — an unusual move for an American player.

After that time, he became fluent enough in Spanish that even coaches didn’t realize he understood them until much later.

When the family moved to Florida, Barger’s father built a full-sized diamond on their land before a home was even constructed.

Scouts rave about his cannon-like throwing arm and elite bat speed, both of which developed through intense, focused training.

Barger travelled to multiple countries in Central and South America during his parents’ missionary work.

Career Highlights

MLB debut: Made his MLB debut with the Jays in April 2024 against the Kansas City Royals. Recorded his first career hit against the Royals that month, with a single to left field.

Made his MLB debut with the Jays in April 2024 against the Kansas City Royals. Recorded his first career hit against the Royals that month, with a single to left field. First home run: Hit a two-run shot against the Baltimore Orioles that helped the Jays seal a 6-3 win (July 2024).

Hit a two-run shot against the Baltimore Orioles that helped the Jays seal a 6-3 win (July 2024). 2024 season stats: Batted .197 in his rookie year, with 28 RBIs.

Batted .197 in his rookie year, with 28 RBIs. 2025 highlights: He wasn’t on the Jays’ 26-player opening day roster but has already surpassed his home run and RBI totals from 2024. He’s quickly becoming a clutch contributor in tight games, including that walk-off single against the Angels on July 5. In an interview with Sportsnet, Barger says his secret is trying to stay “calm and collected.”

What’s next?

The Jays are aiming for their first deep playoff run since 2016. If Barger continues to deliver in crucial moments, he could cement his role as a long-term key player in the lineup. According to FanGraphs, the Jays have an 87.7% chance of making the playoffs if their momentum continues, with a 39.8% chance to win the division and a 23.7% chance to clinch a first-round bye. Their odds of winning the World Series stand at 5.3%, making them one of the top contenders in the American League, trailing only the NY Yankees (9.3%) in the AL East.

The Jays next head to Oakland this Friday, July 11, to face the Athletics.