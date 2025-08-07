Everything you need to know about this month’s epic Fan Expo Canada event

It’s August, and that means one major thing for gamers: It’s time to attend the FAN EXPO Canada exhibit! Later this month, tens of thousands of pop culture geeks will flock to Toronto to attend the largest comics/sci-fi/anime/gaming exhibit in the country and the third-largest pop culture event in North America. The expo started as a niche comic book convention that attracted a few hundred locals into a multi-faceted, multi-day event that attracts enthusiasts from across the globe (as well as some amazing celebrity guests)!

Before you go, here is everything you need to know about FAN EXPO Canada 2025.

What is FAN EXPO Canada?

The expo is Canada’s largest pop culture convention for anyone who’s into comics, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime, cosplay, and gaming. Expect four days of family-friendly activities, shopping, celebrity meet and greets, and photo ops. Check out the celebrity panels to get autographs from your fav celebs and receive inside scoops about beloved movies and TV shows! Watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular sketch duels, learn from our “How To” workshops, and take photos with cosplay characters!

When and where is FAN EXPO Canada 2025?

The expo takes place from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (steps away from Union Station).

Show hours: Thursday 4 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.. A special preview will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. for VIP, Ultimate and four-day pass holders who purchase in advance.

FAN EXPO Canada 2025 Highlights

Get the perfect pic with your fav celebrity guests taken by a professional photographer! Each photo op includes one 8×10 printed photo, but you can bring up to three friends and share the cost of the photo op (additional prints and/or JPEGs are available for purchase). The cost of the photo depends on the celebrity. Meet your fav cosplayers! Crafters, builders, and master cosplayers will be around all weekend, so be sure to drop by the Cosplay Corner to meet them. Comic lovers can meet a bunch of legendary comic book creators and browse through hard-to-find comics at the Comic Creator area next to Artist Alley.

There are a few special events this year, including An Evening With Marty and Doc, where you’ll celebrate 40 years of Back to the Future with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd themselves! Multiple packages are available for this experience, including the premium version, which includes one guaranteed in-person autograph, a professional photo op and a gold ticket to the seated event with the pair.

Ewan McGregor, of Obi-Wan Kenobi fame, will also appear for a live event on Saturday, with multiple packages available.

There will also be a ton of sci-fi- and fantasy-fueled interactive experiences, including lightsaber battles (fans are given “combat-ready sabers” for a safe and fun experience) and sci-fi & fantasy cosplay meetups (from Star Wars and Doctor Who to House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings). Gamers can do everything from joining BattleTech and Dungeons and Dragons tournaments to participating in the Bell Esports Challenge tournament series (designed to develop the amateur Esports community) to learning from the gaming experts at panels! You can go head-to-head with your favourite comic creator during Sketch Duels, strut the cosplay red carpet, get up close and personal with screen-accurate replicas of your favourite props and more.

What celebrities will attend FAN EXPO Canada 2025?

Meet up with your fav celeb guests this year, including cast members from Smallville, The Boys, Yellowjackets, Dr. Who, Twilight, Back to the Future, Star Wars, Hawkeye, Sinners and more, as well as voice actors from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Hazbin Hotel, Justice League: Doom, Superman: The Animated Series and Spiderverse.

Special guests include Michael J. Fox, Ewan McGregor, Hailee Steinfeld, William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Steenburgen, Tom Welling, Mike Tyson, Dafne Keen, John Boyega, Mason Thames, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, Juliette Lewis, Michael Rosenbaum, Catherine Tate, Heather Locklear, Bitsie Tulloch, Peggy the Dog, Bob Gale, Lea Thompson, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, Ron Perlman, George Newbern, Sting, Trish Stratus, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, Laura Vandervoort, David Giuntoli, Claudia Wells, James Tolkan, Mandip Gill, Dante Basco, Hudson Thames and Tim Daly.

Where to eat at FAN EXPO Canada 2025

As the Metro Toronto Convention Center is located right downtown by Union Station, there are tons of restaurants of various cuisines within walking distance.

When is the best time to attend FAN EXPO Canada 2025?

Any day is perfect, but Saturday and Sunday will likely attract the most crowds as that’s when most exhibits, celeb panels, and cosplay events will take place. The opening day will also give fans a preview of what to expect and allow them to explore the venue.

How to get to FAN EXPO Canada 2025

Transit: Exit at Union Station, walk west on Front Street to the North Building, access the SkyWalk to enter the South Building OR when you reach Union Station, follow the SkyWalk to either the North or South Building.

Customers purchasing tickets to Fan EXPO Canada can now purchase an add-on GO Transit ticket, which will offer a seamless travel experience in one transaction — this includes an add-on 4-day round-trip fare for only $40 to help fans save and enjoy the event without the hassle of driving.

GO Transit Adult tickets:

4-DAY GO Transit Ticket Fare – $45.00

Thursday Adult GO Transit Fare – $15.00

Friday Adult GO Transit Fare – $15.00

Saturday Adult GO Transit Fare – $10.00

Sunday Adult GO Transit Fare – $10.00

GO Transit Youth tickets (Ages 13-17):

Thursday Youth GO Transit Fare – $10.00

Friday Youth GO Transit Fare – $10.00

Saturday Youth GO Transit Fare – $10.00

Sunday Youth GO Transit Fare – $10.00

Kids 12 and under can ride the GO transit for free. Riders can also transfer for free with one fare between GO Transit and TTC.

Car: From Toronto Pearson International Airport, take Highway 401 East to Highway 427 South. Follow Highway 427 South to the Gardiner Expressway.

To reach the North Building, exit at Spadina Avenue, proceed north on Spadina Avenue, and turn right on Front Street. Turn right on Simcoe Street then turn right into the garage.

To reach the South Building, exit at York Street. Proceed north two lights to Bremner Boulevard. Turn left on Bremner Boulevard. Turn left on Lower Simcoe Street then turn right into the garage.