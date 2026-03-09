Elton John Coming to Toronto for Glenn Gould Prize Gala

Toronto will play host to a special celebration of music this spring as Elton John, the legendary singer-songwriter and bona fide crocodile rocker, is named the 15th Glenn Gould Prize Laureate. The gala takes place May 9 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Elton John, married to Toronto native David Furnish, will be in attendance for the star-studded evening. They might even be staying at the couple’s condo on King West.

The Glenn Gould Prize, often called the “Nobel Prize of the Arts,” is awarded biennially to an artist whose work has enriched humanity and reflects the spirit of pioneering Toronto pianist Glenn Gould. Elton John was chosen for his decades-long career of musical innovation, global impact, and humanitarian leadership, including his work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

The gala features a great lineup of top Canadian talent who will perform Elton John songs, including jazz pianist Diana Krall, Juno Award-winners Ron Sexsmith and Jeremy Dutcher, pop/neo-soul artist LOONY, The Beaches, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, and classical pianist Ryan Wang. The evening will also present the Glenn Gould Protégé Prize, celebrating emerging Canadian artists, with the winner to be announced later this month.

Tickets go on presale March 10 for Elton John’s Rocket Club members and Great Canadian Rewards members, with general public sales starting March 12 via Ticketmaster.