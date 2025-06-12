Drake’s OVO brand to team up with Red Bull Racing’s F1 team

Red Bull Racing will soon officially announce a F1 partnership with Drake’s brand, October’s Very Own (OVO), according to Motorsport.

Reports suggest that the collab will include limited-edition apparel, merchandise, and even special events during Grand Prix weekends! The partnership is expected to be formally announced on Friday.

In the meantime, Red Bull and OVO posted short teaser clips to Instagram.

Last year, OVO teamed up with Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander, who modelled a Toronto hoodie, a graphic Leafs goalie tee, and a Starter pullover jacket as part of the OVO X NHL Winter ’24 “All-Canadian campaign. In previous years, the brand has also teamed up with the Toronto Raptors, various NFL teams, Yale University, Air Jordan, the NCAA, FC Barcelona, Canada Goose and more.

As of publication, the Red Bull Racing tab on OVO’s site shows motorsport-streetwear aesthetic gear, like black hoodies, sweats, and t-shirts with motor-style graphics. There’s also a navy-blue wool body varsity-style racing jacket with the signature OVO owl, rugby-style long-sleeve polos and minimalist logo tees.

Fans are all here for the collab, but are expecting to pay through the nose for merch.

“The gear is going to be fire but also $500,” one fan said on X.

Under the post announcement, most people couldn’t help but mention the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud that dominated much of 2024. Drake, who’s based in Toronto and currently working on a solo album, and Lamar, who’s performing at the Rogers Centre tonight and tomorrow evening, have been feuding for years, but their beef escalated last year, with both rappers releasing back-and-forth diss tracks against each other.

“Damn Drake stepping on Kendrick even after being dead and buried. That’s a lit corpse” one X user said.

“That’s embarrassing as not good look for your brand @redbull” one X user said, while another praised Drake’s resilience.

“His run is amazing…lawsuit or not, he’s touring, dropping tracks, making videos, selling out arenas & now linking with F1. It’s a masterclass in resilience. Gotta respect this man’s amazing grind & hustle”