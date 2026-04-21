Drake turns downtown Toronto parking lot into icy album tease

Toronto’s own music icon Drake has created a large ice installation in downtown Toronto as part of a promotion for his upcoming Iceman album.

On Monday, he posted on social media that there was a “release date inside,” leading throngs of Champagne Papi fans to believe the answer might be hidden in the melting ice.

Hundreds of fans gathered at a fenced parking lot on Bond Street. Security checked IDs to make sure everyone was over 18 before letting people inside.

Once there, fans took photos, filmed videos, and, yes, some even licked it. Who knows where that ice has been? Some live streamed the event, while others waited to see if anything would be revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Temperatures were just above freezing, so the ice blocks didn’t melt much.

Some fans drove from nearby cities after seeing Drake’s post.

A social media influencer briefly chipped at one of the blocks before being stopped by security.

Drake has been building hype for Iceman over the past year with different stunts, including a recent fireball-like effect during a video shoot in North York that drew attention from city officials as well as driving an ice truck through the downtown core last summer.

Yes, it’s been that long.

Maybe this time an actual album will be released.