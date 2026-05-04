Drake takes icy drive through Financial District for new ‘Iceman’ music video

Downtown Toronto briefly turned into a late-night film set over the weekend as one Champagne Papi, a.k.a. Drake, was spotted shooting a new music video—complete with a flatbed truck carrying massive blocks of ice.
The short clip, which quickly spread across social media, shows the artist riding on a huge flatbed truck through what appears to be the city’s financial district. Police vehicles and temporary road closures suggest a controlled shoot.
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The filming is part of a broader rollout tied to an upcoming ‘Iceman’ album release. In recent weeks, Drake has staged several high-profile “activations” across Toronto that have caused a bit of chaos in his hometown including explosions in Downsview Park and a huge ice sculpture downtown with the release date of his new album buried inside — May 15.
As with many Drake-related moments, the sighting sparked lively debate online. Some commenters praised the artist for continuing to spotlight Toronto on a global stage, while others questioned the spectacle—or simply joked about the irony of hauling ice through the city during an unseasonably chilly spring.
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Regardless of the reaction, the series of activations underscores Drake’s ongoing strategy of turning his hometown into both backdrop and billboard. And we are here for it.