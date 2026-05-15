Drake covered his entire (virtual) house in ice to promote his new album

Drake just dropped Iceman at midnight, and because he’s not exactly the type to be subtle about album rollouts, his official Drake Related website has been given an icy overhaul.

The site has been acting as a virtual tour of Drake’s 50,000-square-foot Bridle Path home for a while now, but the Toronto rapper appears to have given his mansion (or at least a digital version of it) the full Iceman-like makeover, turning the interactive house tour into a frozen merch-and-Easter-egg hunt complete with frost and long icicles hanging from just about every surface.

Head through the front of his ice-covered mansion before exploring the recording studio, bedroom, pool and kitchen: each room is equally as frosty, and when you click on certain items, you’ll be directed to Drake merch and other corners of Drake’s universe (there’s even a free instrumental download on the table at El Chico Studios).

If you poke around the closet section, the shelves, floor and walls all look like they’ve been locked inside some sort of luxury walk-in freezer: hover over the hoodie hanging on the rack, and a “Views Hoodie” bubble pops up, linking directly to the Drake Related shop. The cotton sweatshirt with a kangaroo pocket and embroidered Views graphic on the front chest is listed at $110. Stroll over to the matching sweatpants, and you’ll get the same treatment: the site sends visitors to the Views Sweatpant, a $100 premium faded-brick fleece pant with an embroidered Views graphic above the back right pocket.

Then there’s the NOCTA (the Nike sub-label owned by the rapper) link hidden near a pair of shoes, which will send you to Drake’s Nike-linked apparel world, stocked with footwear, hoodies and other pieces.

All this comes after a string of Toronto-heavy Iceman promos, including a massive ice-block installation in downtown Toronto and, of course, the viral “freezing” of the CN Tower on Thursday night (or rather, the Tower was bathed in icy blue light as part of the Iceman livestream).

Iceman is Drake’s ninth studio album, and it was released as part of a surprise triple drop alongside Maid of Honour and Habibti.