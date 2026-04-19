Doors Open road trip: Here is where to check out Ontario’s best historic architecture this summer

In 2026, Doors Open Ontario marks its 25th season, which is a great milestone for a program that has evolved from a modest heritage initiative into one of the province’s most enduring and democratic cultural experiences.

Yes, Doors Open is a great event in Toronto, but it doesn’t end there. That’s just the beginning.

Launched in 2002 by the Ontario Heritage Trust, Doors Open began with just 17 events. Since then, it has grown into a massive network of 34 participating communities. That growth tells a story of its own—not just about popularity, but about an appetite for a connection to place, to history.

At its core, Doors Open Ontario is simple: free entry to buildings and sites that are often closed to the public. What participants get is something more—a behind-the-scenes understanding of how communities were built, and remembered.

You might step inside a heritage bank and find yourself standing in an original vault or through an industrial site for a look at some historic infrastructure that powered entire regions.

It’s great because these are real places, with real history. And for one weekend, they tell their stories out loud.

The 2026 season begins in Stratford this weekend on April 18–19 and wraps up in Niagara Falls on Oct. 18, with stops in communities across the province in between.

Toronto’s event, scheduled for May 23–24, remains one of the largest events with thousands of people out exploring everything from historic landmarks to contemporary architecture. Ottawa follows in June, and there are even some smaller communities like Tillsonburg, Owen Sound and Haldimand participating. A great excuse for a road trip.

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In 2025, the program recorded more than 460,000 visits. More than 93 percent of Ontarians live in a community that has hosted a Doors Open event. Over 1,000 events have taken place since its inception.

Here are this year’s dates:

April

Stratford (April 18-19)

Guelph (April 25)

May

Oshawa (May 2)

Hamilton (May 2-3)

Along the Grand (May 9)

Richmond Hill (May 9)

Toronto (May 23-24)

June

Tillsonburg (June 6)

Whitchurch-Stouffville (June 6)

Ottawa (June 6-7)

St. Catharines (June 13)

Loyalist Township (June 20)

July

Owen Sound (July 18)

August

Haldimand (August 1)

Burlington (August 8)

Cornwall and SDG Counties (August 15-16)

September

Belleville (September 12)

Peterborough (September 12)

Kawartha Lakes (September 13)

Thousand Islands (September 18-19)

Simcoe County (September 19)

Waterloo Region (September 19)

London (September 19-20)

Aurora (September 20)

Barrie (September 26)

Markham (September 26)

Sault Ste. Marie (September 26)

October

Brampton (October 3)

Chatham-Kent (October 3)

Quinte West (October 3)

Niagara-on-the-Lake (October 17)

Whitby (October 17)

Woodstock (October 17)

Niagara Falls (October 18)

“For 25 years Doors Open Ontario has helped people experience the places that shape their communities — up close, free of charge and with a sense of shared discovery,” said John Ecker, chair of the board of directors of the Ontario Heritage Trust. “We’re proud of the role the Trust has played in supporting this program at a provincewide scale, alongside the organizers, volunteers, funders and partners who bring these events to life.”

For a full rundown on what is available during Doors Open events, go to Doors Open Ontario.