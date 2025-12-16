Toronto home revives their over-the-top Christmas lights display for the holidays

A home on a street in North York is back with its absolutely massive holiday lights display for the season. Toronto’s long-standing holiday tradition is back and bigger than ever for its 26th year. In support of The SickKids Foundation, the De Sario Family Festival of Lights is again embracing the season of giving and spreading some cheer.

Each year Amatore and Pasqua De Sario deck the halls, the walls, the roof and the yard — turning their family home in North York into a must-see hot spot for locals and tourists alike to revel in the transformation of their otherwise normal home into an otherworldly display of lights. From candy-striped arches framing the driveway to a twinkling ferris wheel perched atop the roof, every inch of this yard has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Spanning the entirety of this corner lot, the elaborate decor features an authentic nativity scene, inflatable Santas waving cheerfully at passing spectators and a donation box paired with a short story holding the true spirit of the holidays.

Since the opening of this Toronto staple in 1999, the family has raised and donated over $308,000 to honour The Sickkids Children’s Hospital where their daughter was treated decades prior for juvenile diabetes. This year, the family once again asks visitors for donations to support the hospital. This continued effort organized by the De Sario family helps the SickKids Hospital team provide care to over 100,000 Canadian children annually.

This year’s light show kicked off at 165 Benjamin Boake Trail in North York on Dec. 1. The festival runs through the holiday season until Jan. 6, 2026 every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to see the street glow under the lights of this holiday showstopper. Take care not to block driveways while you’re visiting!

If the DeSario family’s luminous extravaganza has you craving more holiday sparkle, Toronto offers a sleigh-full of dazzling displays to keep your festive spirit aglow, from the always-popular Distillery Winter Village, where you can stroll through the historic district under a canopy of lights and revel in the glow of a 55-foot-tall silver fir Christmas tree to Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights Tour, which transforms Toronto’s famed castle into a winter wonderland, featuring stunning light displays, performers and more.

For a comprehensive guide to the city’s brightest spots, check out Streets of Toronto’s roundup of the best places to see holiday lights in Toronto.

Bundle up, grab your sunglasses and let Toronto’s twinkling displays light up your holiday season!