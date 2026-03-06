Corny by Design: ‘Shucked’ Serves Up Dad Jokes and Country Tunes

If the Blue Collar Comedy Tour got together with the original writers of Hee Haw and wrote a Broadway musical, it might look a lot like Shucked, which opened last night at the Princess of Wales theatre and runs until April 5.

To say this musical is, ahem, corny, is an understatement. There were more Dad jokes and cringe-worthy moments than you could shake a stalk at, and the audience seemed to be loving every minute of it.

The show is attempting to be a bit of a send-up of country culture as well as a loving tribute. It’s a balance. Does the show pull it off? Sort of.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2023 and was nominated for a slew of Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The country-strong production features music by Brandy Clark and Shane McNally. Clark has penned hit songs for a who’s-who of country music including Reba, Sheryl Crow, and Miranda Lambert.

The plot revolves around a small isolated corn-centric country town that faces a crisis when its prized agricultural product goes bad, and that prompts Maizy to leave for Tampa, get entangled with a charming conman, and ultimately return home to save the town’s corn while navigating love, misunderstandings, and unexpected romantic pairings.

The show has an incredible number of cringey, very corny one-liners that stretch from the first minute until the closing of the curtain. If that’s not a vibe you’re interested in, this show might not be for you.

“I just got back from playing frisbee with my goat… She’s a lot heavier than I thought.” As an example.

And, of course, Roe vs. Wade is a debate over the best ways to cross a small river. You get the idea.

A musical such as this works if it has heart. If the audience connects with the characters. And, if the songs are memorable.

In this regard, there are some hits and misses.

Ontario native Danielle Wade shines as Maizy. She isn’t a powerhouse, but her voice is full of heart. Some might remember her as the winner of CBC’s Over the Rainbow reality-TV competition. She’s also a veteran of a number of Broadway and Mirvish productions including Mean Girls.

One of the show’s fun moments comes when Maizy travels to the exotic big city of Tampa. Another of Wade’s best moments comes with the song “Friends” sung as a duet with Lulu, her cousin, played by Miki Abraham. So charming.

The character that seemed to connect best with the audience and the downhome vibe of the show is Beau, Maizy’s childhood sweetheart she was destined to marry before she left town to find a cure for rotting corn. Beau, played by Nick Bailey, is the most country character in the show, with the looks and a powerful gritty voice to match.

When his heart is broken by Maizy, he croons a country classic “Somebody Will,” that left a large portion of the audience shook.

Unfortunately, the heartfelt and charming moments of the show are up against some decidedly weaker moments punctuated by an uneven cast and ensemble. They also fight against the truly bad Dad jokes, some of a sexual variety that might make some Moms and Dads in the audience uncomfortable should they bring the kids along for some wholesome entertainment.

When it works, it works well, and the show has promise. When it doesn’t, it falls flat.

I wanted Roy Clark, of Hee Haw and country music acclaim, to pop up from behind a hay bale and start plucking a banjo. It would have helped. The show needs something more happening on a stage that really doesn’t have a lot to work with.

The set is basically the inside of a barn and a few moving parts. There isn’t much for the director to work with.

This type of show works well with a good ensemble and minor characters that can provide rich comedic moments. And there are some here, but not enough.

The constant presence of the show “storytellers,” performed very well by Maya Lagerstam and Joe Moeller, for example, helped the production along when it sagged and offered some of the show’s most biting one-liners.

Overall, it is very much a love it or leave it sort of musical. Many in the audience were rolling in the aisles at the humour, and the other “yee haw” and “ah shucks” moments. Others were thrilled by some of the songs. But, in my opinion, there aren’t enough standout moments—comic or musical—to make this production a triumph.